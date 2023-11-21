Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    David Warner withdraws from T20I series against India; Aaron Hardie called up for series opener

    Following his stellar performance in the ODI World Cup, David Warner will be absent from the T20I series against India, aligning with the decision of several multiformat players ahead of the home summer.

    Cricket David Warner withdraws from T20I series against India; Aaron Hardie called up for series opener osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    David Warner will be absent from the T20I series against India following his outstanding performance in the ODI World Cup. This decision aligns with a trend among multiformat players who will be skipping the five-match series in preparation for the upcoming home summer, commencing with the first Test against Pakistan on December 14.

    Joining Warner in opting out are prominent players such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, and Mitchell Marsh. Warner's exceptional World Cup run, where he scored 535 runs at an average of 48.63, sets the stage for the final chapter of his Test career, with his retirement planned for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

    Western Australia allrounder Aaron Hardie, who made his debut earlier this year in South Africa, has been included in the T20I squad. Kane Richardson has also been called up as a replacement for Spencer Johnson, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

    Despite the swift turnaround, starting just four days after the ODI World Cup final, the T20I series serves as a crucial buildup to next year's T20 edition in the West Indies and the USA. Australia has six more T20Is scheduled before that tournament, including three-match series against West Indies and New Zealand in February.

    The squad, which now includes seven players from the World Cup, along with Tanveer Sangha, a travelling reserve, will be led by Matthew Wade. Mitchell Marsh, who led the team to a 3-0 victory against South Africa in September, is the frontrunner for the captaincy on a permanent basis.

    With stand-in coach Andre Borovec taking charge as Andrew McDonald returns home ahead of the summer, the series kicks off in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

    Australia's T20I Squad: Matthew Wade (capt), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

    Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is against Australia; Shreyas Iyer returns for final two matches

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Historic Cricket World Cup 2023 shatters all-time attendance record with 1.25 million fans snt

    Historic! Cricket World Cup 2023 shatters all-time attendance record with 1.25 million fans

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is against Australia; Shreyas Iyer returns for final two matches osf

    Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is against Australia; Shreyas Iyer returns for final two matches

    Bengaluru Traffic can't stop Jonty Rhodes: Cricket legend relishes Mysore Masala Dosa and Mangalore buns vkp

    Bengaluru Traffic can't stop Jonty Rhodes: Cricket legend relishes Mysore Masala Dosa and Mangalore buns

    Who was the intruder in the World Cup final trying to hug Virat Kohli? osf

    Who was the intruder in the World Cup final trying to hug Virat Kohli?

    Yuzvendra Chahal's omission sparks controversy: Excluded from India's T20I squad against Australia osf

    Yuzvendra Chahal's omission sparks controversy: Excluded from India's T20I squad against Australia

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Here is what you can expect from it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Here's what you can expect from it

    51st International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Ekta Kapoor and others attend prestigious ceremony ATG

    51st International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Ekta Kapoor and others attend prestigious ceremony

    Maharashtra Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours AJR

    Maharashtra: Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours

    Allu Arjun shares adorable photos of daughter on her birthday; lovingly calls her 'My bundle of joy' SHG

    Allu Arjun shares adorable photos of daughter on her birthday; lovingly calls her 'My bundle of joy'

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch) RBA

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon