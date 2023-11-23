Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chahal's response to T20I exclusion: A 6-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

    Despite being sidelined for the India vs Australia T20I series, Yuzvendra Chahal makes a resounding statement with a remarkable 6-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    Overlooked for India vs Australia T20I Series, Yuzvendra Chahal shines with a 6-wicket Haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the T20I series against Australia, notable exclusions from the Indian squad include wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The selected team, featuring a blend of fresh faces and IPL-experienced players, presents an opportunity for individuals like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh to showcase their skills ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, and Ravi Bishnoi bring their T20 expertise.

    The absence of Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal has raised eyebrows, with Chahal responding cryptically on social media. Despite being snubbed for the T20I series, Chahal's recent performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he claimed a remarkable 6-wicket haul for Haryana against Uttarakhand, emphasizes his enduring cricketing prowess. In a previous interview, Chahal expressed resilience in the face of World Cup exclusions, highlighting his commitment to continue playing the sport.

    "I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it's a World Cup, where you can't take 17 or 18," Chahal had told Wisden India.

    "I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I'm used to it now, it's been three World Cups (laughs). That's why I came here [at Kent] to play because I want to play cricket somewhere, somehow," he had added.

    Also Read: 'Australia deceived me': Ashwin reveals mid-innings chat during WC final that left him 'flabbergasted' (WATCH)

