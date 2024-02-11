Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Australia beat India by 79 runs to lift their 4th U-19 World Cup title

    Australia's all-round brilliance shattered the dreams of a billion fans as they clinched a fourth U-19 World Cup title by defeating India by 79 runs in Benoni on Sunday, dealing a blow to the Boys in Blue's quest for a sixth championship crown.

    Australia's U19 team convincingly defeated the defending champions, India U19, in the summit clash to emerge as the winners of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024. The camp of Australia is abuzz with celebration. This marks another heartbreaking moment for Indian fans, occurring within a span of just three months. On November 19, 2023, the Australian side led by Pat Cummins triumphed over the Indian squad led by Rohit Sharma in the Men's World Cup. Today, history repeated itself as the Australian U19 team outplayed India U19 in the summit clash to secure the ICC Under-19 World Cup trophy.
     

    Recapping this grand finale, Australia U-19 chose to bat first and faced an early setback when Sam Konstas was dismissed for an 8-ball duck. However, Harry Dixon and Hugh Weibgen steadied the innings, forming a cautious partnership that added 76 runs for the second wicket. Naman Tiwari, making a crucial impact, removed both well-set batsmen, Dixon (42) and Weibgen (48), denying them their fifties.

    In the middle overs, Harjas Singh and Ryan Hicks contributed significantly, forging a 60+ run partnership for the fourth wicket. While Hicks departed after scoring 20 runs off 25 balls, Harjas continued his impressive performance, reaching his fifty before eventually departing for 55 runs.

    In a high-stakes encounter, Australia opted to bat first, with their batsmen, except for Harjas Singh's notable 55 (64b, 3x4, 3x6), struggling to capitalize on starts in the relatively easy-paced conditions.

    Limbani (3/38) exhibited impressive pace, dismissing opener Sam Konstas with a well-executed in-swinging delivery, thwarting Australia's hopes of a quick start, a familiar theme throughout the tournament.

    Harry Dixon (42, 56 balls) and skipper Hugh Weibgen (48, 66 balls) steadied the Australian innings after a fiery start by Dixon against left-arm pacer Tiwari (2/63). Their partnership of 78 runs in 18.1 overs showcased their adept handling of the Indian spinners, who had been a dominant force in the tournament.

    India didn't get of to the best of starts and lost wickets at regular intervals allowing Australia to hold an unpper hand though out the 2nd innings. 

