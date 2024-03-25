Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No bags, bottles allowed inside Chinnaswamy stadium for IPL 2024 match': Bengaluru Police tell public

    Amidst the excitement of the IPL tournament in Bengaluru, comprehensive security measures have been implemented to safeguard spectators. With a deployment of one thousand policemen, stringent screening protocols, watch towers, and mobile command centres, authorities aim to deter threats effectively. Spectators are advised against bringing prohibited items, and entry gates open at 5:00 PM after a thorough security check process.

    'No bags, bottles allowed inside Chinnaswamy stadium for IPL 2024 match': Bengaluru Police tell public vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    As cricket fever grips Bengaluru with the much-anticipated IPL tournament, authorities have left no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of spectators flocking to the matches. Adequate security arrangements have been meticulously planned and implemented to guarantee a smooth and secure experience for all attendees.

    With a massive deployment of one thousand policemen, security measures extend not only to the stadium premises but also encompass popular areas like MG Road and Brigade Road. The vigilant presence of law enforcement aims to deter any potential security threats, ensuring a safe environment for all.

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

    To maintain security further, stringent screening protocols have been put in place, with 300 individuals undergoing thorough scrutiny by dedicated staff. Additionally, the construction of six watch towers provides enhanced surveillance capabilities, allowing authorities to monitor the surroundings effectively. Mobile command centres have been established at key junctions to facilitate swift responses to any emergent situations. Furthermore, four KSRP units have been deployed to reinforce security measures and maintain order throughout the event.

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis

    Audience have been duly informed through ticket notifications, advising against bringing prohibited items such as water bottles, bags, and mobile batteries into the stadium premises. To streamline entry procedures and ensure convenience, baggage counters have been set up on both sides of the venue.

    Entry gates will open at 5 p.m., initiating a two-hour security check process before allowing audiences into the stadium. This meticulous approach aims to maintain a balance between safety and a seamless spectator experience.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia: BCCI and CA expand Border-Gavaskar trophy series to five Tests for 1st time since 1991-92 snt

    India vs Australia: BCCI and CA expand Border-Gavaskar trophy series to five Tests for 1st time since 1991-92

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill gets hugs and kisses from family after winning first match as GT captain (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill gets hugs and kisses from family after winning first match as GT captain (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad osf

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad

    IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Delhi minister Atishi declares Holi boycott amid AAP's protest over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest AJR

    Delhi minister Atishi declares Holi boycott amid AAP's protest over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    BJP chief JP Nadda's wife's car stolen in New Delhi, complaint filed: Report gcw

    BJP chief JP Nadda's wife's car stolen in New Delhi, complaint filed: Report

    Sidharthan's death: VC revokes suspension of 33 students without legal consultation; Opposition slams action anr

    Sidharthan's death: VC revokes suspension of 33 students without legal consultation; Opposition slams action

    Hum Na Kuch Galat Kehte Hain': Elvish Yadav posts vlog on YouTube, calls it 'bad phase' after bail in snake venom case RBA

    'Hum Na Kuch Galat Kehte Hain': Elvish Yadav posts vlog on YouTube, calls it 'bad phase' after bail

    Nagpur Inspired by web series, jobless couple pose as NIA, demand Rs 30 lakh ransom; arrested AJR

    Nagpur: Inspired by web series, jobless couple pose as NIA, demand Rs 30 lakh ransom; arrested

    Recent Videos

    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon