'No bags, bottles allowed inside Chinnaswamy stadium for IPL 2024 match': Bengaluru Police tell public

Amidst the excitement of the IPL tournament in Bengaluru, comprehensive security measures have been implemented to safeguard spectators. With a deployment of one thousand policemen, stringent screening protocols, watch towers, and mobile command centres, authorities aim to deter threats effectively. Spectators are advised against bringing prohibited items, and entry gates open at 5:00 PM after a thorough security check process.

As cricket fever grips Bengaluru with the much-anticipated IPL tournament, authorities have left no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of spectators flocking to the matches. Adequate security arrangements have been meticulously planned and implemented to guarantee a smooth and secure experience for all attendees.

With a massive deployment of one thousand policemen, security measures extend not only to the stadium premises but also encompass popular areas like MG Road and Brigade Road. The vigilant presence of law enforcement aims to deter any potential security threats, ensuring a safe environment for all.



To maintain security further, stringent screening protocols have been put in place, with 300 individuals undergoing thorough scrutiny by dedicated staff. Additionally, the construction of six watch towers provides enhanced surveillance capabilities, allowing authorities to monitor the surroundings effectively. Mobile command centres have been established at key junctions to facilitate swift responses to any emergent situations. Furthermore, four KSRP units have been deployed to reinforce security measures and maintain order throughout the event.



Audience have been duly informed through ticket notifications, advising against bringing prohibited items such as water bottles, bags, and mobile batteries into the stadium premises. To streamline entry procedures and ensure convenience, baggage counters have been set up on both sides of the venue.

Entry gates will open at 5 p.m., initiating a two-hour security check process before allowing audiences into the stadium. This meticulous approach aims to maintain a balance between safety and a seamless spectator experience.