Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian star batter David Warner extends Republic Day greetings to all in India

    Amidst his recent retirement from cricket, Australian batsman David Warner sends heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all in India

    cricket Australian star batter David Warner extends Republic Day greetings to all in India osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    David Warner extends warm wishes to all on the occasion of Republic Day in India. Despite his recent retirement from cricket, the Australian batsman has expressed his commitment to participating in T20 leagues worldwide, ensuring fans will continue to witness his explosive batting in various cricketing arenas.

    David Warner is currently leading the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 league and recently his team put up brilliant performance in a run chase with ease. The 21-year-old Australian sensation, Jake Fraser-McGurk, showcased his prowess by hitting four sixes and three fours in just 17 balls. In the International League T20 (ILT20), under the leadership of Warner, the Dubai Capitals secured a resounding five-wicket victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

    Fraser-McGurk's explosive performance, building on his recent success in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, was a crucial factor in the team's triumph. The young talent's aggressive innings of 41 runs set the stage for an impressive follow-up by Sam Billings, who contributed 67 runs. Together, their efforts led the Dubai Capitals to effortlessly chase down the target with five wickets in hand.

    This thrilling encounter marked the Dubai Capitals' second victory in the ILT20, positioning them commendably on the points table. The team's success underscores the dynamic performance and leadership of David Warner in the ongoing tournament.

    Also Read: India vs England: Rohit Sharma reveals reasons for picking Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs England: Rohit Sharma reveals reasons for picking Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test osf

    India vs England: Rohit Sharma reveals reasons for picking Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test

    Cricket Australian skipper Pat Cummins crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf

    Australian skipper Pat Cummins crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023

    cricket BREAKING: Virat Kohli named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf

    BREAKING: Virat Kohli named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

    cricket 1210 runs in 13 matches: Australia's Usman Khawaja named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf

    1210 runs in 13 matches: Australia's Usman Khawaja named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Video of fan breaching security to touch Rohit Sharma's feet goes viral (WATCH) snt

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Video of fan breaching security to touch Rohit Sharma's feet goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Worrying dip in nutritional quality of Indian rice and wheat: ICAR study

    Worrying dip in nutritional quality of Indian rice and wheat: ICAR study

    Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions AJR

    Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions

    Ramesh Awasthi's Sanatan Yatra in UP's Kanpur: Lauds PM Modi as 'Navjagran Ke Mahanayak'; WWE's Khali joins

    Ramesh Awasthi's Sanatan Yatra in UP's Kanpur: Lauds PM Modi as 'Navjagran Ke Mahanayak'; WWE's Khali joins

    India to Brazil: 7 most populous countries in the World ATG

    India to Brazil: 7 most populous countries in the World

    Interim Budget 2024: 7 key terms ahead of FM Sitharaman's announcements

    Budget 2024: 7 key terms ahead of FM Sitharaman's announcements

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon