Australian star batter David Warner extends Republic Day greetings to all in India

David Warner extends warm wishes to all on the occasion of Republic Day in India. Despite his recent retirement from cricket, the Australian batsman has expressed his commitment to participating in T20 leagues worldwide, ensuring fans will continue to witness his explosive batting in various cricketing arenas.

David Warner is currently leading the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 league and recently his team put up brilliant performance in a run chase with ease. The 21-year-old Australian sensation, Jake Fraser-McGurk, showcased his prowess by hitting four sixes and three fours in just 17 balls. In the International League T20 (ILT20), under the leadership of Warner, the Dubai Capitals secured a resounding five-wicket victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Fraser-McGurk's explosive performance, building on his recent success in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, was a crucial factor in the team's triumph. The young talent's aggressive innings of 41 runs set the stage for an impressive follow-up by Sam Billings, who contributed 67 runs. Together, their efforts led the Dubai Capitals to effortlessly chase down the target with five wickets in hand.

This thrilling encounter marked the Dubai Capitals' second victory in the ILT20, positioning them commendably on the points table. The team's success underscores the dynamic performance and leadership of David Warner in the ongoing tournament.

Also Read: India vs England: Rohit Sharma reveals reasons for picking Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test