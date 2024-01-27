AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Ricky Ponting's on-air prediction of Alex Carey's wicket goes viral (WATCH)

During the ongoing second Test between Australia and West Indies, Ricky Ponting impresses with an accurate on-air prediction as Alex Carey falls in the exact manner discussed by the cricket legend.

In the ongoing second Test between Australia and West Indies, Ricky Ponting showcased his impeccable analysis skills by predicting exactly how Alex Carey would be dismissed, and moments later, Carey fell in the same manner. The incident unfolded in a matter of seconds, leaving fans in awe of Ponting's insightful commentary. Despite Carey's attacking play, West Indies managed to weather the storm and maintain their lead at Tea on day two of the Gabba Test.

Carey's aggressive counterattack, scoring 50 off 38 balls, alongside Khawaja, added 96 runs swiftly. However, Ponting foresaw Carey mistiming a pull shot, leading to his downfall at 65, a prediction that unfolded almost instantly.

At the second break, Australia stood at 161 for 7, trailing West Indies' first innings total of 311 by 150 runs. Opener Usman Khawaja was unbeaten at 40, while Mitchell Starc fell on the last ball before Tea.

Kemar Roach's three quick wickets left Australia struggling at 24-4 before the first break. Despite West Indies reaching 311 in their first innings, they quickly dismissed Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Travis Head, leaving Australia in a precarious position.

The experimental move of promoting Smith up the order failed for Australia, following its unsuccessful attempt in the first Test in Adelaide last week.

