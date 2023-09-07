Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session

    Ahead of the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup Super Four, KL Rahul sweats it out in practice after missing the previous few games. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opt to skip the practice session.

    India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    As India gears up for their second match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup's Super Four stage, scheduled for Sunday in Colombo, the team engaged in an intense practice session in preparation for the high-stakes encounter. KL Rahul, who missed the initial match against Pakistan due to a minor injury, made a determined return to the nets. Rahul faced both left-arm and right-arm pacers, considering Pakistan's formidable bowling attack, and spent considerable time honing his skills for his comeback game.

    Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, emphasizing the need for a deeper batting lineup, worked closely with Shardul Thakur, providing him with practice to bolster the lower order's batting capabilities. Dravid was observed having a discussion with Shardul regarding his batting during the practice session.

    In contrast, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma opted for rest during the optional practice session, preserving their energy for the crucial clash.

    The group stage encounter between India and Pakistan ended in a frustrating draw due to rain, with both teams earning a single point each. India struggled against Pakistan's pace attack in that match, particularly against Shaheen Afridi, who claimed four crucial wickets.

    India posted a total of 266 runs in 48.5 overs, with notable contributions from Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82). However, rain interrupted the proceedings, preventing Pakistan from getting their innings underway.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir issues warning against India's potential selection mistake

    Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, expressed his team's commitment to giving their all in the highly-anticipated encounter against India in the Asia Cup Super Four. Pakistan commenced the Super Four stage with a convincing 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium.

    With an unbeaten streak to uphold, Pakistan's team is primed for a showdown against their arch-rivals as the Asia Cup briefly pauses for a two-day break. Babar Azam affirmed their readiness for the upcoming challenge, stating, "This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100% in the next match," following their victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
