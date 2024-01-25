Liverpool survives Fulham scare to set up League Cup final showdown with Chelsea

Liverpool secures a spot in the League Cup final against Chelsea after a tense 1-1 draw with Fulham in the semi-final second leg.

Liverpool faced a nerve-wracking 1-1 draw against Fulham in the League Cup semi-final second leg but managed to book their place in the final against Chelsea at Wembley on February 25. Holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg, Liverpool took the lead with Luis Diaz's early goal at Craven Cottage. Despite several missed chances to extend their advantage, Issa Diop's late goal for Fulham set the stage for a tense finish. Liverpool survived Fulham's pressure and secured a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Jurgen Klopp commented, "This was not a night to shine or play a bit of fancy football; it was a night to qualify for a final. The boys did really well, and I'm really happy."

Liverpool, having won the League Cup a record nine times, will face Chelsea in a final reminiscent of the 2022 clash won by Liverpool on penalties. Klopp expressed excitement about the prospect of facing Chelsea again, acknowledging the significance of not taking qualification for trophies for granted.

With Mohamed Salah sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Liverpool faces a challenge without their star player. However, they currently lead the Premier League and remain in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League, potentially eyeing a remarkable quadruple trophy haul this season.

The match at Craven Cottage showcased Liverpool's dominance early on, with Diaz scoring a crucial goal. Despite Fulham's spirited response, Liverpool held on to secure their place in the League Cup final.