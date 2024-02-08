Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    U-19 World Cup 2024: Australia to face India in final after nail-biting 1 wicket win over Pakistan

    Australia defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling U-19 World Cup 2024 semifinal clash on Thursday to seal their berth in the final of the mega event. They will face five-time champions India in a what is expected to be a mouthwatering contest on Sunday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:16 PM IST

    Tom Straker's six-wicket haul and Harry Dixon’s half-century propelled Australia to a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the semifinal in Benoni on Thursday, setting up their ICC Under-19 World Cup final against defending champions India. The summit clash will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

    Pakistan posted a below-par total of 179, anchored by half-centuries from Arafat Minhas (52) and Azan Awais (52), as they faced challenges against pacer Straker's remarkable 6/24 bowling performance.

    Despite encountering difficulties against a spirited Pakistan bowling attack, the Australians successfully reached 181 for 9 in 49.1 overs to secure a spot in the final. Dixon (50 off 75 balls, including 5 boundaries) and Oliver Peake (49 off 75 balls, including 3 boundaries) spearheaded their chase.

    India will be competing in their ninth title match, while Australia will be making their sixth appearance in the final. India holds the record for the most titles with five wins, whereas Australia has secured three titles.

    The last time Australia claimed victory was in 2010, defeating Pakistan in the final held in New Zealand. However, Australia's triumph was hard-fought, with Pakistan's determined bowlers making every run a challenge for the Yellow Brigade.

    Australian openers Dixon and Sam Konstas (14) put on 33 runs, but they encountered a setback, losing four wickets while adding only 26 runs in 6.2 overs, putting them in a precarious position.

    However, the Australians showcased their ability to thrive under pressure, a trait they are renowned for.

    With the burden of the asking rate lifted, the middle-order focused on accumulating runs through singles and doubles, punctuated by occasional boundaries.

    Dixon, who notched his third fifty of the tournament, and Peake formed a vital partnership, adding 43 runs for the fifth wicket in just over 10 overs, ensuring that the Australians remained competitive in the chase.

    The partnership was broken when left-arm spinner Minhas dismissed Dixon, knocking over his stumps with a sharply-spun delivery.

    Despite the setback, Peake and Tom Campbell (25, 42b, 2x4) steadied the Australian innings, adding 44 runs in just over 11 overs without taking unnecessary risks.

    However, the blossoming partnership was abruptly halted by a moment of brilliance from Arafat, as the Pakistan spinner dislodged Campbell's off-stump with an arm ball.

    Pakistan dealt a significant blow when impressive 15-year-old pacer Ali Raza had Peake caught behind down the leg side.

    Despite battling cramps during his final spell, Raza managed to dismiss Straker and Mahli Beardman in his last over, reducing Australia to 164 for nine.

    With 16 runs needed to win and just one wicket in hand, Raf MacMillan (19 not out) and Callum Vidler (3 not out) guided Australia across the finish line in the final over.

     

    In contrast to their determined bowling performance, Pakistan's batting effort earlier in the match was unsteady after Australia won the toss and chose to field.

    During the first Power Play, openers Shamyl Hussain and Shazaib Khan fell victim to the aggressive lengths bowled by the Australian pacers, putting Pakistan under early pressure.

    Straker, Beardman, and Vidler delivered deliveries with intense pace and bounce, limiting Pakistan to just 27 runs in the initial 10 overs.

    Throughout their innings, Pakistan managed only one partnership of over 50 runs, a 54-run collaboration between Awais and Minhas for the sixth wicket.

    Awais and Minhas opted for ground shots and singles rather than attempting aerial shots, but their partnership consumed nearly 14 overs, contributing to Pakistan's struggle for momentum.

    As Pakistan's batsmen started to show signs of aggression, Straker made a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Awais. The right-arm pacer utilized a combination of short-pitched deliveries and fuller ones to unsettle Awais, ultimately inducing a nick that was caught by Ryan Hicks behind the stumps.

    Minhas, who had prior experience in three T20Is for the Pakistan senior side, reached his fifty off 58 balls. However, his attempt to accelerate against off-spinner Campbell resulted in a straightforward catch for Oliver Peake in the outfield.

    With Minhas' dismissal, the Australian bowlers seized the opportunity to target Pakistan's lower-order batsmen, and Straker executed the task with precision, dismantling the batting lineup effectively.

     

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:53 PM IST
