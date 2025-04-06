Lifestyle

Refreshing Summer Drink: Quick Masala Chaas Recipe Using Curd

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup curd
  • 2 cups cold water
  • ½ tsp roasted cumin powder
  • 1 green chili
  • 1 pinch black salt + white salt to taste
  • Chopped coriander leaves
  • 4-5 mint leaves
  • Pinch of asafoetida

Whisk the curd well –

So that there are no lumps in it and it becomes smooth. You can also put it in a grinder jar and mix it.

Add cold water

Mix slowly and stir well with a churner or hand blender. Then add cold water or ice cubes to cool the chaas.

Add spices –

Add roasted cumin, black salt, white salt, asafoetida, green chili, coriander leaves and mint in a mixer jar. Mix it well and add it to the chaas.

Blend again –

When the masala and chaas are mixed, churn in a mixer jar for one to two minutes and mix everything.

Serve in a glass –

 Sprinkle coriander leaves and a little roasted cumin on top. You can also add ice if you want. Pack it in a tiffin or serve it to friends in a glass.

