Refreshing Summer Drink: Quick Masala Chaas Recipe Using Curd

Lifestyle
So that there are no lumps in it and it becomes smooth. You can also put it in a grinder jar and mix it.
Mix slowly and stir well with a churner or hand blender. Then add cold water or ice cubes to cool the chaas.
Add roasted cumin, black salt, white salt, asafoetida, green chili, coriander leaves and mint in a mixer jar. Mix it well and add it to the chaas.
When the masala and chaas are mixed, churn in a mixer jar for one to two minutes and mix everything.
Sprinkle coriander leaves and a little roasted cumin on top. You can also add ice if you want. Pack it in a tiffin or serve it to friends in a glass.
Easy Hairstyles Inspired by Mira Rajput Kapoor for Any Outfit
Modern Baby Boy Names Inspired by Shri Ram: Popular List
Sonam Kapoor's Stunning Saree Looks: A Style Guide
Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Jewelry: Perfect Gift for Daughter-in-Law