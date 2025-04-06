Lifestyle

Modern Baby Boy Names Inspired by Shri Ram: Popular List

Reyansh

It means “light” or “illumination”, which reflects the divine and luminous nature of Ram.

Rudransh

This name is a form of Lord Shiva, but it also reflects the divinity of Ram, as Shiva and Ram are considered complementary to each other.

Ritesh

It means “supreme ruler” or “lord”, which reflects Ram's ideal as a king and ruler.

Rishav

This name means “supreme” or “best”, which reflects the best and great qualities of Ram.

Rakshit

It means “safe” or “protected”, which reflects Ram's protective and guardian nature.

Rivan

This name means “nectar” or “gateway to heaven”, which reflects Ram's sacred and divine nature.

