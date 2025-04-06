Modern Baby Boy Names Inspired by Shri Ram: Popular List

Lifestyle
It means “light” or “illumination”, which reflects the divine and luminous nature of Ram.
This name is a form of Lord Shiva, but it also reflects the divinity of Ram, as Shiva and Ram are considered complementary to each other.
It means “supreme ruler” or “lord”, which reflects Ram's ideal as a king and ruler.
This name means “supreme” or “best”, which reflects the best and great qualities of Ram.
It means “safe” or “protected”, which reflects Ram's protective and guardian nature.
This name means “nectar” or “gateway to heaven”, which reflects Ram's sacred and divine nature.
