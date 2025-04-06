CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know

Read Full Article

The makers of CID have officially confirmed that ACP Pradyuman is no longer part of the show, marking the end of an era. For fans who grew up watching him solve countless cases with his iconic glare and unforgettable catchphrases (such as "Darwaza tod do"), the news feels deeply personal.

For those unfamiliar, ACP Pradyuman has been the face of CID since its inception in 1998. In the latest episode, his character was depicted as dying in an explosion. Initially, rumors suggested that actor Shivaji Satam was taking a break, but those speculations were soon confirmed when Sony TV officially announced the character’s death in a social media post.

The network shared an image of ACP Pradyuman on Instagram, stating that his loss would never be forgotten. The graphic read: “End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025).”

Fans were devastated by the revelation and expressed their disappointment across social media. One heartbroken viewer questioned whether such a post was even necessary, expressing frustration that the show had chosen to end such an iconic character instead of delivering an unexpected plot twist. The fan insisted that the legacy of CID and its beloved trio should not have been altered this way.

Another fan went even further, claiming that this wasn’t just the end of ACP Pradyuman, but also the end of CID and Sony TV’s credibility. They felt that with this decision, the network had not just written off a character but erased a legacy.

Many viewers were not just upset about ACP Pradyuman’s departure but also about the way it was executed. They argued that the character deserved a more fitting farewell instead of a sudden explosion with no closure. One fan suggested that even if Shivaji Satam had wanted to leave, the writers could have given ACP Pradyuman a proper send-off, perhaps showing him finally catching Barboza and retiring with honor and pride.

The latest episode of CID sparked widespread debate, mostly for the way it handled the character’s exit. The plot revolved around the team tracking down the notorious criminal Barboza (played by Tigmanshu Dhulia), who ultimately managed to trap ACP Pradyuman and trigger an explosion, supposedly killing him.

However, since the actual moment of his death was never shown—there was no body and no final words—fans have been speculating that this might not be the end after all. Some remain hopeful, refusing to believe that ACP Pradyuman is truly gone.

Meanwhile, when Shivaji Satam was asked about the reports regarding his character’s demise, he stated that he was unaware of any such development. He confirmed that he had taken a break from the show, and while the makers knew what lay ahead, he had not been informed whether his track had officially ended. For now, he was not shooting for the show but had learned to accept whatever came his way.

