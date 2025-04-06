Sonam Kapoor's Stunning Saree Looks: A Style Guide

Lifestyle
Sonam looks absolutely stunning in this white net saree. She has styled the saree with an open pallu. Matching dupatta adds grace to the look.
Sonam Kapoor has worn a brown chikankari lace plain satin saree with a crochet blouse. You can also wear a fancy blouse with a simple saree for a modern touch.
This type of golden embroidered ivory saree will look best on women who like simplicity. To give it a unique look, you can also wear it with a short jacket.
Sonam Kapoor has worn a plain white saree with a heavy border very beautifully. She has given a fusion look by adding a short shrug with the saree, which is flaunting her figure.
Sonam Kapoor is giving a royal look in this net ivory color saree. The saree has thread and light sequence work. You can also copy her look at the event.
You can choose this look of Sonam for the party. Hand-painted saree creates a different aura. Sonam has worn a full sleeve blouse with this iconic saree of Masaba Gupta.
Like Sonam, you can also style such a floral print chiffon saree with a simple blouse. Such sarees are evergreen and always work as trend setters.
