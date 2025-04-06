Easy Hairstyles Inspired by Mira Rajput Kapoor for Any Outfit

Lifestyle
If you are going to attend a friend's wedding, then do this hairstyle with a saree. Add a maangtika while doing a light curl hairstyle.
If you want to get a classic look on a saree, then create a low ponytail with subtle makeup. Slick your hair from the front and tie it back. Wear a saree with a necklace.
There are many ways to style a low bun. But while making a simple bun, apply three roses in it like this. Your whole look will change.
Messy hairstyles have been in trend for a long time. It adds volume to the hair. Create a low ponytail and give the hair a messy look in the front and back.
For a simple and sober look, you can create a half ponytail without any effort. Complete the look with makeup and earrings.
If you want to add a little drama to the ponytail, wrap lace around it. You can do every hairstyle of Mira yourself.
