Arsenal on the brink after FA Cup exit: Can Gunners overcome injury woes to salvage their season?

Arsenal’s hopes of silverware this season were dealt a severe blow as they crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday, losing 3-5 on penalties after securing a 1-1 draw to Manchester United in a tense clash at the Emirates Stadium. The defeat, combined with a growing injury list, has left Mikel Arteta’s side with serious questions about their ability to salvage their campaign.

The match was marred by a number of events that highlighted Arsenal’s ongoing struggles, both on the pitch and off. Gabriel Jesus’ injury, sustained late in the match, left the Gunners reeling. The striker had given his side hope with a left-footed volley in the 68th minute, but it was not enough to overcome a resilient United side, who had gone down to 10 men after Diogo Dalot’s second yellow card. With the defeat, Arteta’s team was eliminated from the competition, which had once been seen as their best chance for a trophy this season.

The loss is particularly painful for Arteta, whose only major silverware at the helm of Arsenal came in the 2020 FA Cup. The Spaniard’s frustration was evident throughout the match, as he dashed to the touchline with urgency, urging his players forward. His animated actions, including a moment when he turned into a ball boy to retrieve the ball during extra time, underscored how much he valued this fixture.

However, it is not just the FA Cup that has slipped away. Arsenal’s recent form has been concerning, with a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League and a 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg compounding their woes. These results have left them six points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League, with the Reds also having a game in hand. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s hopes of progressing in the Champions League remain uncertain, given the strength of other contenders.

The pressure is mounting on Arteta, who has overseen significant progress at the club since taking charge in December 2019. Arsenal, once stuck in mid-table mediocrity, are now fighting for titles and silverware, but recent setbacks have raised questions about the depth and resilience of the squad.

A key concern remains the lack of attacking options. Arsenal’s front line continues to underperform, and this was evident against United. Despite firing 26 shots on goal, the Gunners managed just one goal — from a centre-back, Gabriel, who has been a rare source of goals for the team. Meanwhile, the likes of Kai Havertz, who squandered a close-range chance late in the match, are struggling to deliver.

Since Arteta took over, Arsenal have made just six attacking signings: Jesus, Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling (on loan from Chelsea), Willian (who left in 2021), and Marquinhos (who is currently on loan). In contrast, 17 defenders have been signed in the same period, raising concerns that the team’s focus has been too defensive at the expense of bolstering their attacking options.

The injury to Jesus, along with the absences of Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri, has left Arsenal thin in attack. The need for a new forward in the January transfer window has become urgent, as Arteta’s side continues to struggle in front of goal.

As the season progresses, Arsenal’s ambitions are in jeopardy. With Arteta under increasing pressure and a squad that seems to be crumbling under the weight of expectations, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether the Gunners can turn their fortunes around or face another year without silverware.

