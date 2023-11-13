Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Afghanistan players receive heroes welcome after spirited show in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

    The Afghanistan cricket team, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, basks in a hero's welcome back home following their exceptional performance in the 2023 World Cup in India.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    The Afghanistan cricket team was welcomed as heroes upon their return home after an outstanding performance in the 2023 World Cup in India. Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghan team achieved notable victories, including wins against Sri Lanka, arch-rivals Pakistan, and defending champions England in their nine league fixtures.

    Despite giving tough competition to Australia and South Africa in must-win games, they secured the sixth spot on the World Cup 2023 points table, finishing above Test giants England, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

    Upon their arrival at the Kabul airport, star performers like Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Fazalhaq Farooqi were warmly welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd. The players engaged with fans, receiving hugs and cheers in a display of appreciation for their remarkable journey.

    Afghanistan's World Cup campaign began with losses to Bangladesh and hosts India, but they turned the tide by defeating defending champions England, breaking a 14-match losing streak in the tournament. Subsequent victories against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands positioned them as serious semi-final contenders. However, narrow defeats to Australia and South Africa in their last two matches resulted in a sixth-place finish, their best-ever World Cup performance since their debut in 2015.

    Despite narrowly missing a semi-final berth, the Afghanistan team garnered significant support from Indian fans during the latter part of their campaign. Their spirited run also earned them a place in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, securing a spot among the top eight teams in the competition.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli claims first international wicket in 9 years

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 5:13 PM IST
