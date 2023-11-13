Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli claims first international wicket in 9 years

    Virat Kohli secured his first international wicket in nine years during the Netherlands vs India clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 12:33 AM IST

    Virat Kohli continues to impress on all fronts. Following a string of outstanding batting performances, including two centuries and four half-centuries in the 2023 World Cup, the 35-year-old Team India stalwart showcased his bowling prowess. Kohli secured his first wicket of the tournament by dismissing Netherlands captain Scott Edwards in the 25th over, further strengthening India's position in the final group game. The Netherlands faced a daunting target of 411, courtesy of brilliant centuries by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Interestingly, Kohli's last international wicket was also in an ICC tournament, during the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final against West Indies. On this occasion, Kohli claimed a wicket in his second over, albeit not from a particularly wicket-taking delivery, as it veered down the leg side. If Edwards had refrained from attempting a shot, it would have been called a wide.

    Edwards aimed for an easy run behind the wicketkeeper but failed to connect cleanly. Instead, a faint edge carried to KL Rahul, who made no mistake behind the stumps, providing Kohli with a breakthrough in the Dutch innings. After the wicket, Kohli shared a laugh, glancing up at his wife Anushka Sharma, who also joined in the amusement.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul and Iyer set up a record-breaking victory against Netherlands

