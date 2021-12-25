ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021: Pakistan defeats India by 2 wickets in last-ball finish, netizens go berserk

India lost Pakistan in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup. It was a two-wicket win for the Pakistanis, while it was a last-ball finish. Consequently, netizens reacted on Twitter in their manner.

It turned out to be a heartbreak for India. It lost to arch-rival Pakistan by a couple of wickets in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup. Held at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai, it was a last-ball finish. India slips to the second spot in the Group A table with this loss, while Pakistan rises to the top. Meanwhile, the netizens reacted in their fashion, as we present the top tweets.

Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to field first. With India batting first, it managed a competitive total of 237 within 49 over. Wicketkeeper-batter Aaradhya Yadav was the top scorer with 50, while opener Harnoor Singh was decent with his innings of 46. However, Zeeshan Zameer's 5/60 gave the Indians a tough time.

In reply, Pakistan was doing decent but came neck-on-neck at a point that was dragged until the final over. As the equation came down to four off the last two deliveries, Ahmad Khan faced Ravi Kumar and claimed a couple and a four off whim in those final two balls to hand Pakistan a thrilling win. Muhammad Shehzad top scored with 81, while Raj Bawa scalped 4/56.

India's chances of making it to the semis are still alive. On Monday, it has to win in its final game against Afghanistan in an emphatic fashion. In the meantime, Pakistan plays its last match against host United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the same day. A loss for the former would guarantee India's semis berth, provided the latter defeats the Afghans.