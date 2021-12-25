India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Can Virat Kohli and co start bid for historic series with win?

The stage is set for a historic Test series between India and South Africa. It starts with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion as India wishes to draw first blood. Here is the match preview.

It is all set to be a historic Test series between India and South Africa. The opening Test will be a Boxing Day affair on Sunday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India eyes its first-ever Test series win SA, while the host will have an uphill battle against the visitor. Ahead of the first Test, we present the match preview.

Current form

India is coming off a commendable affair, having defeated New Zealand at home 1-0, while before it, it led against England 2-1 in the incomplete Test series in the United Kingdom (UK). As for South Africa, it is coming off an impressive 2-0 win over the Windies in the Caribbean. However, it would be a massive challenge to compete against a giant like India.

Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out

As for the Indian team, it has moved in with a hard batting line-up that happens to be its strength this term. However, it has an abundant bowling attack, making it equally strong. Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial to watch out for.

On the other hand, South Africa's strength lies in its batting as well. But, it also has a packed bowling attack, just like India. Therefore, the battle is likely to be equally competitive from both sides. Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi are the ones who can turn things around for Proteas.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

None of the sides has any injury concerns fresh into the series. Considering the head-on clashes, both have faced off 39 times in the format, with SA leading 15-14. In South Africa, they have played on 20 instances, with the host leading 10-3, while in Centurion, they have clashed twice, with the host winning on both occasions.

Weather and pitch report

The weather forecast in Centurion is not great, with scattered thunderstorms expected on days 1, 2 and 3. The temperature is expected to be around 19-27 degrees. The pitch is expected to be flat and bouncy, with the side winning the toss expecting to bat first. However, bowling would not be a bad option, given the overcast conditions.

Probable XI

IND: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

SA: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder/Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier and Keshav Maharaj.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Kohli, Elgar, Rahul (c), Iyer, Markram (vc) - Rahul can give the ideal start, being in fine form, while Kohli can consolidate at number three. Elgar, Iyer and Markram would duly aid them. Rahul happens to be our skipper, while Markram's reliability makes him his deputy.

Wicketkeeper: De Kock - He has been explosive as an opener of late, making him a no-brainer.

All-rounder: Ashwin - Another must-have in the side, owing to his impactful spin and handy batting.

Bowlers: Shami, Bumrah, Rabada, Thakur - In the bowling, we have an all-out pace attack, with the four lads being in deadly form.

Match details

Date and day: December 26-30, 2021 (Sunday-Thursday)

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Time: 1.30 AM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar