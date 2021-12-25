  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Can Virat Kohli and co start bid for historic series with win?

    The stage is set for a historic Test series between India and South Africa. It starts with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion as India wishes to draw first blood. Here is the match preview.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Centurion, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 6:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It is all set to be a historic Test series between India and South Africa. The opening Test will be a Boxing Day affair on Sunday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India eyes its first-ever Test series win SA, while the host will have an uphill battle against the visitor. Ahead of the first Test, we present the match preview.

    Current form
    India is coming off a commendable affair, having defeated New Zealand at home 1-0, while before it, it led against England 2-1 in the incomplete Test series in the United Kingdom (UK). As for South Africa, it is coming off an impressive 2-0 win over the Windies in the Caribbean. However, it would be a massive challenge to compete against a giant like India.

    ALSO READ: Ranking the 5 best Boxing Day Tests in history

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    As for the Indian team, it has moved in with a hard batting line-up that happens to be its strength this term. However, it has an abundant bowling attack, making it equally strong. Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial to watch out for.

    On the other hand, South Africa's strength lies in its batting as well. But, it also has a packed bowling attack, just like India. Therefore, the battle is likely to be equally competitive from both sides. Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi are the ones who can turn things around for Proteas.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Rahul Dravid credits Virat Kohli for driving fitness culture and energy in the team

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    None of the sides has any injury concerns fresh into the series. Considering the head-on clashes, both have faced off 39 times in the format, with SA leading 15-14. In South Africa, they have played on 20 instances, with the host leading 10-3, while in Centurion, they have clashed twice, with the host winning on both occasions.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather forecast in Centurion is not great, with scattered thunderstorms expected on days 1, 2 and 3. The temperature is expected to be around 19-27 degrees. The pitch is expected to be flat and bouncy, with the side winning the toss expecting to bat first. However, bowling would not be a bad option, given the overcast conditions.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two

    Probable XI
    IND:     Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.
    SA: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder/Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier and Keshav Maharaj.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Kohli, Elgar, Rahul (c), Iyer, Markram (vc) - Rahul can give the ideal start, being in fine form, while Kohli can consolidate at number three. Elgar, Iyer and Markram would duly aid them. Rahul happens to be our skipper, while Markram's reliability makes him his deputy.
    Wicketkeeper: De Kock - He has been explosive as an opener of late, making him a no-brainer.
    All-rounder: Ashwin - Another must-have in the side, owing to his impactful spin and handy batting.
    Bowlers: Shami, Bumrah, Rabada, Thakur - In the bowling, we have an all-out pace attack, with the four lads being in deadly form.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Mayank Agarwal heaps praises for Rahul Dravid, says the coach is a man who strives

    Match details
    Date and day:     December 26-30, 2021 (Sunday-Thursday)
    Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
    Time: 1.30 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 6:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, fantasy xi, live streaming details-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: England desperate to bounce back, as Australia aims to seal the deal

    Ranking the 5 best Boxing Day Tests in history-ayh

    Ranking the 5 best Boxing Day Tests in history

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Rahul Dravid credits Virat Kohli for driving fitness culture and energy in the team-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Rahul Dravid credits Virat Kohli for driving fitness culture and energy in the team

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test: Australia announces playing XI with Scott Boland making debut, Josh azlewood unavailable-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Australia announces playing XI with Boland making debut, Hazlewood unavailable

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two

    Recent Stories

    James Webb Space Telescope World largest most powerful space observatory successfully lifts off gcw

    James Webb Space Telescope launch: World's largest, most powerful observatory successfully lifts-off

    Ranveer Singh mom poses with 1983 real world cup actor shares picture of his Mumma drb

    Ranveer Singh’s mom poses with 1983’s ‘real’ world cup, actor shares picture of his ‘Mumma’

    Christmas 2021 Akshay Kumar holidays with daughter, watch out SCJ

    Christmas 2021: Akshay Kumar holidays with daughter, watch out

    Punjab Election 2022 22 farmers union launch Samyukta Samaj Morcha to contest all 117 seats gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: 22 farmers union launch 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha', to contest all 117 seats

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, fantasy xi, live streaming details-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: England desperate to bounce back, as Australia aims to seal the deal

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon