Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Trip down memory lane': Dhoni admires 2011 & 2007 WC trophies, signs posters of himself at Wankhede (WATCH)

    MS Dhoni took a nostalgic journey at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, revisiting India's historic World Cup victories. He admired the trophies and signed posters of himself at the BCCI headquarters. Dhoni's visit stirred nostalgia among fans, highlighting his legacy as India's most successful cricket captain. Chennai Super Kings, led by Dhoni, also won their IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians.

    'Trip down memory lane': Dhoni admires 2011 & 2007 WC trophies, signs posters of himself at Wankhede (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

    Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni recently took a nostalgic journey at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, evoking memories of India's historic World Cup victories in 2011 and 2007. The former India captain, now playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, revisited his glorious past as he interacted with the iconic trophies and signed posters of himself.

    A day before Chennai Super Kings' clash against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni paid a visit to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI shared images of Dhoni admiring the ODI World Cup trophy, which India clinched on April 2, 2011, under his captaincy. It was a heartwarming moment for fans, reminiscent of India's triumph in the cricketing world.

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni equals Suresh Raina's milestone as CSK set a target of 207 for MI at Wankhede (WATCH)

    In a video shared by the BCCI on Twitter, Dhoni was captured alongside the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 trophy, triggering a wave of nostalgia among cricket enthusiasts. The footage quickly went viral across various social media platforms, reigniting the fervour of India's historic win in 2011. Dhoni, visibly pleased, signed posters of himself at the BCCI's headquarters, adding to the memorable experience.

    The tweet from BCCI encapsulated the sentiment surrounding Dhoni's visit, stating, "MS Dhoni World Cup Trophy Made for each other BCCI HQ | @msdhoni| #TeamIndia."

    IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd boos Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's plea

    The significance of the 2011 World Cup victory cannot be overstated in Dhoni's illustrious career. With this triumph, Dhoni became the only captain to secure all major ICC trophies, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Additionally, he led India to the number-one ranking in Test cricket in 2009, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest captains in cricketing history.

    As fans celebrated the anniversary of India's iconic World Cup win, Dhoni's presence at the Wankhede Stadium for the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians added an extra layer of nostalgia. In a thrilling encounter, Dhoni's side emerged victorious, defeating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

     

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Hardik Pandya smiling too much...' Pietersen, Gavaskar blast MI skipper after poor show vs CSK (WATCH) vkp

    'Hardik Pandya smiling too much...' Pietersen, Gavaskar blast MI skipper after poor show vs CSK (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK clinch thrilling victory despite Rohit Sharma's century against MI at Wankhede osf

    IPL 2024: CSK clinch thrilling victory despite Rohit Sharma's century against MI at Wankhede

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni equals Suresh Raina's milestone as CSK set a target of 207 for MI at Wankhede osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni equals Suresh Raina's milestone as CSK set a target of 207 for MI at Wankhede (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd boos Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's plea osf

    IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd boos Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's plea

    cricket IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure first-ever victory over Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure first-ever victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India too will get bullet trains in next term, says PM Modi in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India too will get bullet trains in next term, says PM Modi in Kerala

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Election Commission flying squad inspects Congress Rahul Gandhi chopper in Tamil Nadu Watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC’s flying squad inspects Rahul Gandhi’s chopper in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Salman Khan firing case: 'Tiger 3' star to resume work, asks his team not to cancel plans RBA

    Salman Khan firing case: 'Tiger 3' star to resume work, asks his team not to cancel plans

    Byju CEO Arjun Mohan resigns Raveendran to take back control of daily operations gcw

    Byju’s CEO Arjun Mohan resigns, Raveendran to take back control of daily operations

    Explained Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next AJR

    Explained: Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon