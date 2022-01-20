  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Third wave significantly lower than second wave: Union Health Ministry

    In India, the third wave is not that severe due to the vaccine coverage, Dr. Balram Bhargava said.
     

    Third wave significantly lower than second wave: Union Health Ministry - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 5:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Union Health Ministry on Thursday projected the comparison between the second wave and the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. While presenting the data, the ministry highlighted the difference in the number of fatalities and the vaccination coverage. For the first time, the health ministry referred to the current outbreak as the country's third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

    Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, Asia shows a sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases, globally the contribution jumped from 7.9 per cent to approximately 18.4 per cent in four weeks. A sharp surge is also seen in India. The Health Ministry officials added states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, and Rajasthan are the states of concern as they contribute the maximum number of daily cases. 

    Also Read: India records 3,17,532 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 16.41 per cent; Omicron tally stands at 9,287

    The ministry added that India has 515 districts recording weekly positivity of more than 5 per cent until January 19. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that on April 30, 2021, when the second wave peaked in India, it reported 3,86,452 new cases and 3,059 deaths with 31,70,228 active cases. The proportion of fully vaccinated people was 2 per cent by then.

    Comparing it with the third wave, the official said, on January 20, 2022, there were 3,17,532 new cases, 380 deaths, and 19,24,051 active cases in the country with 72 per cent fully vaccinated people. 

    Also Read: India records 2,82,970 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate surges to 15.13%

    According to Rajesh Bhushan, 52 per cent of children aged 15 to 18 have been vaccinated in the country to date.

    In India, the ongoing third wave is not that severe due to the vaccine coverage, Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said. We are not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to Covid-19. 

    Rajesh Bhushan, while speaking about the Covid-19 vaccine said, the CDSCO SEC has suggested to the DCGI that two vaccines be approved for the market. The national regulator has to take a final call yet.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra and Delhi register fewer COVID cases, less hospitalisation - ADT

    Maharashtra and Delhi register fewer COVID cases, less hospitalisation

    Delhi and Mumbai witness sharp drop in COVID-19 cases - ADT

    Delhi and Mumbai witness sharp drop in COVID-19 cases

    Paediatrician speaks: Children are silent virus spreaders; COVID-19 vaccine a must RCB

    Paediatrician speaks: Children are silent virus spreaders; COVID-19 vaccine a must

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh DNM

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh

    Pfizer says final analysis of COVID19 pill shows 90 pc efficacy lab results show it works on Omicron gcw

    Pfizer says final analysis of COVID-19 pill shows 90% efficacy, lab results show it works on Omicron

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima

    Porsche Design celebrates 50 year anniversary with limited run special edition 911 gcw

    Porsche Design celebrates 50 year anniversary with limited-run special edition 911

    Urfi Javed seen in a printed saree with a cutout blouse; see pics drb

    Urfi Javed seen in a printed saree with a cutout blouse; see pics

    football Ousmane Dembele told to leave Barcelona immediately after winger turns down new contract

    Ousmane Dembele told to leave Barcelona immediately after winger turns down new contract

    Days after Philippines orders BrahMos, Mauritius buys Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III from India

    Days after Philippines orders BrahMos, Mauritius buys Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III from India

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon