India reports 1,247 fresh COVID cases, witnesses 43% drop from Monday

Experts cautioned against following the trends as the hospitalisation and deaths rates remain unchanged.

India on Tuesday reported new 1,247 fresh cases and one death in 24 hours, following the ministry data. This was just a day after when India reported worrisome figures, showing a 90 per cent jump in Covid cases across the nation. The count has fluctuated, indicating a downward trend, as the government has lifted all covid-19 restrictions.

The infection on Tuesday was almost 43 per cent less than Monday. On Monday, India witnessed a spike of 2,075 cases in 24 hours, causing concerns; it was the first time in nearly a month.

The daily death reported was too less than reported on Monday; however, the government warned that the count is high as Kerala's reconciled records of unregistered past deaths.

Coronavirus cases have drastically decreased in the county following a horrible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which pushed the total daily past the 3-lakh level in January. However, the rising infection rate in neighbouring China and numerous European countries has created a new threat.

The World Health Organisation has issued an alert about a highly transmissible XE strain, of which two cases were identified earlier this month by government officials in Mumbai and Gujarat.

