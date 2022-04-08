Covid-19 booster shots available for all adults from April 10 at private vaccinations centres

The decision to allow the booster doses to all the adults comes as infections advance in many countries.

Coronavirus booster doses will be available to all adults from Sunday (April 10) at private vaccination centres, the Centre announced on Friday.

The new order stated that, unlike the booster doses announced for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those over the age of 60, most adults would have to pay for the booster doses.

The government, in its statement, stated that the ongoing free vaccination programme via government vaccination centres for the first and second doses and precaution dose to the healthcare workers, frontline workers, and the 60+ population would continue. Also, it would be quickened.

It further added closely 96 per cent of the 15 and above population in the nation have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot. At the same time, nearly 83 per cent has received both shots.

The decision to allow the booster doses to all the adults comes as infections advance in many countries. For many Indians, it was impossible to travel abroad without a third shot.

Vaccination is not considered complete in countries such as Israel without booster doses.

Infection of Covid-19 in the nation has dropped, with 1,109 new cases in the last 24 hours and 43 deaths, despite concern across the globe regarding the new mutations and XE variant.

India's overall number of infections now stands at 4.3 crore, with 5.21 lakh deaths.

