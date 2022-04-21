Around 20 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with States and UTs: Centre

The Ministry stated that more than 192.17 crores of vaccine doses had been provided to states/UTs through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and the direct state procurement category.

More than 20.16 crore unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available to administrated with states and union territories, announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its official statement.

The Ministry stated that more than 192.17 crores (1,92,27,23,625) vaccine doses had been provided to states/UTs through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and the direct state procurement category.

It also claimed that more than 20.16 crore (20,16,91,220) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available to administer with the States/UTs.

Following the Ministry, the Union Government is committed to accelerating and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

On January 16, 2021, the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination began. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been providing the States and UTs with Covid Vaccines for free.

In the new phase of the COVID19 vaccination campaign, the Union Government will procure and supply (at no cost) to states and UTs 75 per cent of universal vaccines manufactured in the country by vaccine manufacturers.

The vaccination drive has been accelerated by the availability of more vaccines and advanced visibility of vaccines available to states and UTs, allowing them to better plan and streamline the vaccine supply chain.

