SC fixes timeline for filing claims of COVID compensation: Centre

For deaths that occurred prior to March 20, the claims have to be filed within 60 days, while for any future deaths, 90 days’ time has been given to file for the ex gratia.

The Centre on Monday said the Supreme Court, in an order dated March 24, has fixed a timeline to file claims for the payment of ex-gratia assistance to the families of Covid-19 deceased as announced by National Disaster Management Authority.

For deaths that occurred prior to March 20, the claims have to be filed within 60 days, while for any future deaths, 90 days’ time has been given to file for the ex gratia.

As per the direction from apex court, for any future deaths, 90 days’ time shall be provided from the date of death due to Covid-19 to file the claim for compensation. However, the earlier order to process the claims and to make the actual payment of compensation within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of claim shall continue to be enforced.

An earlier order to process the claims and to make the actual payment of compensation within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of the claim shall continue to be enforced.

“The Hon’ble Court, however, directed that in case of extreme hardship where any claimant could not make an application within the time prescribed, it will be open for the claimant to approach the Grievance Redressal Committee and make the claim through Grievance Redressal Committee which shall be considered by the Grievance Redressal Committee on case to case basis and if it is found by the Grievance Redressal Committee that a particular claimant could not make the claim within the stipulated time which was beyond their control his/her case may be considered on merits,” said the Ministry in the statement.

Moreover, the court also directed that in a bid to minimise the risk of fake claims, a random scrutiny of 5 per cent of the claim applications shall be made at the first instance. If it is found that anybody has made a fake claim, the same shall be considered under Section 52 of the DM Act, 2005 and liable to be punished accordingly.