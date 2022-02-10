  • Facebook
    India records 67,084 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.44%

    Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,67,882 patients were cured in the last 24 hours. And 1,241 died due to the coronavirus infection.

    India reported 67,084 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the cumulative tally to 4,24,78,060. Presently there is a active caseload of 7,90,789 at 1.86 per cent. 

    Following the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 1,67,882 patients were cured in the last 24 hours and 1,241 died due to the coronavirus infection. As per the latest numbers, the recoveries and deaths stand at 4,11,80,751 (96.95 per cent) and 5,06,520, respectively.

    The daily positivity rate currently is at 4.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 6.58 per cent. 

    The government confirmed that over 1.71 crore vaccines had been administered against the viral disease ever since the nationwide drive was launched in January 2021. In the last 24 hours, over 46 lakh doses were administered. 

    According to the ministry, over 74.61 crore samples have been tested since the pandemic began in the country. Approximately 15 lakh samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

    Also Read : Glenmark Pharma with SaNOtize announces nasal spray for COVID treatment

    Also Read : Next COVID variant will be more contagious than Omicron, perhaps deadlier, warns WHO

    Also Read : WHO laments 500,000 COVID deaths due to Omicron

    Also Read : Coronavirus: India clocks 71,365 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload falls to 8.92 lakh

