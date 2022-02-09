Coronavirus: India clocks 71,365 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload falls to 8.92 lakh

Over 1.72 lakh people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,10,12,869 and India’s recovery rate to 96.7 per cent.

India logged 71,365 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,24,10,976 in the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 5,05,279 with 1,217 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country saw a total of 1,72,211 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.7 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,10,12,869. The total active cases of Covid-19 in India have declined to 8,92,828 (2.11 per cent) the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, as many as 15,71,726 new Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country and the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 7.57 per cent. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 4.54 per cent.

