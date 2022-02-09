  • Facebook
    Glenmark Pharma with SaNOtize announces nasal spray for COVID treatment

    As per Glenmark, the FabiSpray is intended to kill the Covid-19 virus in the upper airways. The nasal spray has proven antimicrobial properties. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced the launch of a nitric oxide nasal spray called 'FabiSpray' in India on Wednesday, in partnership with Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize.

    The FabiSpray has been developed to treat adult patients suffering from Covid and are at a high risk of disease progression. This includes the non-vaccinated patients, the adults and older age patients, and patients with comorbidities. 

    Earlier, the company received manufacturing and marketing approval for FabiSpray from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a part of the accelerated approval process. 

    The Chief Commercial Officer of Glenmark, Robert Crockart, said on the recent development, as a leading pharmaceutical player, they must be an integral part of India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He added they are confident that nasal spray will provide patients with a much-needed and timely treatment option.

    As per Glenmark, the FabiSpray is intended to kill the Covid-19 virus in the upper airways. The nasal spray has proven antimicrobial properties. 

    The company further explained that when it is spread over the nasal mucosa, it acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus and prevents it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. 

    The Phase 3 trials of the spray in India demonstrated a 94 per cent reduction in viral load in 24 hours and a 99.9 per cent reduction in 48 hours. Covid patients found the spray to be safe and tolerable.

    Dr Monika Tandon, Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, "The results from this Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial are encouraging," said Tandon adding that the demonstration of reduction in the viral load has a significant positive impact on both the patient and the community. She said NONS is a helpful option in India's fight against Covid-19 in the current scenario, with new emerging variants exhibiting high transmissibility.

    Also Read: Next COVID variant will be more contagious than Omicron, perhaps deadlier, warns WHO

    Also Read: WHO laments 500,000 COVID deaths due to Omicron

    Also Read: Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government

    Also Read: NeoCov coronavirus discovered by Chinese scientists need further study, says WHO

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
