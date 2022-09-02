Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana TS ECET 2022 counselling dates announced; Know how to register, documents required

    The ECET counselling registration will commence from September 7, the candidates can apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in till September 11. The steps involved in ECET counselling include registration, option selection, fee payment, choice locking, and seat assignment.

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS ECET 2022 counselling schedule at the official website tsecet.nic.in. The ECET counselling registration will commence from September 7, the candidates can apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in till September 11.

    Students can register online, submit their basic information, pay the processing cost, and schedule a certificate verification appointment between September 7 and September 9.  Certificate verification for applicants with already reserved slots will take place between September 9 and September 12, and alternatives can be exercised up to September 14.

    The steps involved in ECET counselling include registration, option selection, fee payment, choice locking, and seat assignment. In order to apply for ECET counselling online, aspirants must upload a number of papers, including their Class 10 admit card, their Class 10 and 12 grade transcripts, and their Telangana domicile certificate.

    Documents required for TS ECET counselling

    • Class 10 admit card or Birth Certificate for verification of date of birth
    • Class 10 mark sheet
    • Class 12 mark sheet
    • Domicile certificate for Telangana domiciled candidates
    • Caste certificate (if applicable)
    • PwD Certificate (if applicable)
    • TFW Certificate (if applicable).

    Here's how to register for counselling

    • Visit the official website -- ecet.tsche.ac.in
    • Select the link for "Registration and Choice Filling."
    • Log in and complete the online registration form as directed.
    • Online payment is accepted for the EAMCET 2022 counselling cost.
    • Choose your favourite school and subject.
    • submit the registration form for EAMCET counselling.

