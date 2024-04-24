MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2024 DECLARED! Check full list of toppers, pass percentage

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2024: The process to check the Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th board exam results is accessible through both the official website and dedicated mobile applications.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday (April 24) announced the results of its Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students can access their scores via the official websites — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) recently concluded the class 10 and class 12 examinations, which were held from February 5 to March 20 and February 6 to March 20 respectively, in a traditional pen-and-paper format across 7,500 exam centers statewide.

According to reports, the overall pass percentage in MP Class 10 results is 58.10%.

The process to check the Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th board exam results is accessible through both the official website and dedicated mobile applications.

To check the results via the official website, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, or mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Navigate to the "2024 Results" section and click on the relevant results link.

Step 3. Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code in the designated fields.

Step 4. Once submitted, your board exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and save the result for future reference.

Alternatively, students can also opt to check their results through mobile applications by following these steps:

Step 1. Download the MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app from the Google Playstore.

Step 2. Click on the 'Know your result' tab within the app interface.

Step 3. Enter the required credentials as prompted.

Step 4. The results for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be promptly displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and save the result for future reference.

MP board Class 10 exam topper:

Anushka Agrawal clinches the number one spot in the MP board Class 10 examination results, securing an impressive 495 out of 500 marks. Her outstanding performance includes achieving a perfect score of 100 in both mathematics and science subjects.

Full list of Class 10 toppers:

Rank Name Marks District



1 - Anushka Agarwal - 495 - Mandla

2 - Rekha Rebari - 493 - Katni

2 - Ishmita Tomar - 493 - Malwa

2 - Sneha Patel - 493 - Rewa

3 - Saurabh Singh - 492 - Satna

4 - Soumya Singh - 491 - Rewa

4 - Joyal Raghuvanshi - 491 - Vidisha

4 - Ankita Urmaliya - 491 - Jabalpur

4 - Khushboo Kumari - 491 - Mandla

5 - Pragati Asati - 490 - Damoh