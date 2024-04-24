Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2024 DECLARED! Check full list of toppers, pass percentage

    MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2024: The process to check the Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th board exam results is accessible through both the official website and dedicated mobile applications.

    MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2024: Check full list of toppers here AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday (April 24) announced the results of its Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students can access their scores via the official websites — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) recently concluded the class 10 and class 12 examinations, which were held from February 5 to March 20 and February 6 to March 20 respectively, in a traditional pen-and-paper format across 7,500 exam centers statewide.

    According to reports, the overall pass percentage in MP Class 10 results is 58.10%.

    The process to check the Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th board exam results is accessible through both the official website and dedicated mobile applications.

    To check the results via the official website, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

    Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, or mpresults.nic.in.
    Step 2. Navigate to the "2024 Results" section and click on the relevant results link.
    Step 3. Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code in the designated fields.
    Step 4. Once submitted, your board exam result will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 5. Download and save the result for future reference.

    Alternatively, students can also opt to check their results through mobile applications by following these steps:

    Step 1. Download the MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app from the Google Playstore.
    Step 2. Click on the 'Know your result' tab within the app interface.
    Step 3. Enter the required credentials as prompted.
    Step 4. The results for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be promptly displayed on the screen.
    Step 5. Download and save the result for future reference.

    MP board Class 10 exam topper:

    Anushka Agrawal clinches the number one spot in the MP board Class 10 examination results, securing an impressive 495 out of 500 marks. Her outstanding performance includes achieving a perfect score of 100 in both mathematics and science subjects.

    Full list of Class 10 toppers: 

    Rank Name Marks District

    1 - Anushka Agarwal - 495 - Mandla
    2 - Rekha Rebari - 493 - Katni
    2 - Ishmita Tomar - 493 - Malwa
    2 - Sneha Patel - 493 - Rewa
    3 - Saurabh Singh - 492 - Satna
    4 - Soumya Singh - 491 - Rewa
    4 - Joyal Raghuvanshi - 491 - Vidisha
    4 - Ankita Urmaliya - 491 - Jabalpur
    4 - Khushboo Kumari - 491 - Mandla
    5 - Pragati Asati - 490 - Damoh

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024: Check full list of toppers here AJR

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024 OUT! Check full list of toppers here

    REVEALED UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media AJR

    REVEALED! UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media

    UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! 82.60 per cent pass percentage Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more gcw

    UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks gcw

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks

    UPSE CSE topper list 2024: Aditya Srivastava leads; Check full toppers list now! AJR

    UPSE CSE topper list 2024: Aditya Srivastava leads; Check full toppers list now!

    Recent Stories

    Beagle to Labrador Retriever-7 naughtiest dog breeds RBA EAI

    Beagle to Labrador Retriever-7 naughtiest dog breeds

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell anr

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell

    2 Army horses gallop through Central London during rush hour, contained by police amidst chaos (WATCH) snt

    2 Army horses gallop through Central London during rush hour, contained by police amidst chaos (WATCH)

    Kerala: KSRTC makes changes in online booking for women, disabled persons; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC makes changes in online booking for women, disabled persons; Check

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon