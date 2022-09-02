MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection window opens; know websites, last date to challenge

Candidates must enter their login credentials and other information to object to the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key. The MHT CET 2022 Exam Result will be available on or before September 15, 2022. MHT CET Answer Key 2022 is now available on the official website at www.mhtccet2022.mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra, released the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 for PCM, PCB group, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The MHT CET Answer Key 2022 is now available at www.mhtccet2022.mahacet.org.

It is also worth noting that the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key 2022 objection window opens on Friday, September 2, 2022, and candidates can file their objections via the official websites, www.cetcell.mahacet.org and www.mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

The deadline for filing objections to the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key 2022 is September 4, 2022, at 5 pm. Candidates must submit their responses online, and those who fail to send their grievances within the specified time frame will be rejected.

Know how to object to the MHT CET 2022 answer key:

1) Go to any of the websites mentioned above, www.cetcell.mahacet.org and www.mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

2) Go to the login page and enter the required credentials

3) Choose the exam group

4) The answer key will be displayed, and then raise the objections accordingly

5) Go to Submit and click on it

The MHT CET 2022 PCM Exam was held from August 5, 2022, to August 11, 2022, and the MHT CET 2022 PCB Exam was held from August 12, 2022, to August 20, 2022.

