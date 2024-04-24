Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024 OUT! Check full list of toppers here

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024: The exams took place from February 5 to March 20 for class 10, and from February 6 to March 20 for class 12, across 7,500 examination centers throughout the state.

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024: Check full list of toppers here AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday (April 24) announced the results of its Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students can access their scores through the official websites, including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had recently conducted the class 10 and class 12 examinations. The exams took place from February 5 to March 20 for class 10, and from February 6 to March 20 for class 12, across 7,500 examination centers throughout the state.

    Here's how you can check Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th board exam results:

    Check Results on Official Website:

    Step 1. Visit the official websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, or mpresults.nic.in.
    Step 2. Navigate to the "2024 Results" section and click on the results link.
    Step 3. Add your Roll Number and Roll Code in the designated fields.
    Step 4. Your board result will then be displayed on the screen.
    Step 5. Download and save the result for future reference.

    Check Results Through Mobile App:

    Step 1. Download the MPBSE mobile app or the MP mobile app from the Google Play Store.
    Step 2. Click on the 'Know your result' tab.
    Step 3. Enter your necessary credentials as prompted.
    Step 4. The results for Class 10 and 12 will be showcased on the screen.
    Step 5. Download and save the result for future reference.

    Check toppers list here:

    Rank 1. Muskan Dangi - 493
    Rank 2. Garima Jain - 482
    Rank 2. Gauri Jaiswal - 482
    Rank 2. Diya Kotwani - 482
    Rank 3. Falguni Pawar - 481
    Rank 4. Muskan Awtani - 480
    Rank 5. Gautam Bagri - 479
    Rank 5. Anadi Kusmaraya - 479

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2024: Check full list of toppers here AJR

    MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2024 DECLARED! Check full list of toppers, pass percentage

    REVEALED UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media AJR

    REVEALED! UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media

    UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! 82.60 per cent pass percentage Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more gcw

    UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks gcw

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks

    UPSE CSE topper list 2024: Aditya Srivastava leads; Check full toppers list now! AJR

    UPSE CSE topper list 2024: Aditya Srivastava leads; Check full toppers list now!

    Recent Stories

    Beagle to Labrador Retriever-7 naughtiest dog breeds RBA EAI

    Beagle to Labrador Retriever-7 naughtiest dog breeds

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell anr

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell

    2 Army horses gallop through Central London during rush hour, contained by police amidst chaos (WATCH) snt

    2 Army horses gallop through Central London during rush hour, contained by police amidst chaos (WATCH)

    Kerala: KSRTC makes changes in online booking for women, disabled persons; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC makes changes in online booking for women, disabled persons; Check

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon