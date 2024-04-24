MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024 OUT! Check full list of toppers here
MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024: The exams took place from February 5 to March 20 for class 10, and from February 6 to March 20 for class 12, across 7,500 examination centers throughout the state.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday (April 24) announced the results of its Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students can access their scores through the official websites, including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.
Here's how you can check Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th board exam results:
Check Results on Official Website:
Step 1. Visit the official websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, or mpresults.nic.in.
Step 2. Navigate to the "2024 Results" section and click on the results link.
Step 3. Add your Roll Number and Roll Code in the designated fields.
Step 4. Your board result will then be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Download and save the result for future reference.
Check Results Through Mobile App:
Step 1. Download the MPBSE mobile app or the MP mobile app from the Google Play Store.
Step 2. Click on the 'Know your result' tab.
Step 3. Enter your necessary credentials as prompted.
Step 4. The results for Class 10 and 12 will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5. Download and save the result for future reference.
Check toppers list here:
Rank 1. Muskan Dangi - 493
Rank 2. Garima Jain - 482
Rank 2. Gauri Jaiswal - 482
Rank 2. Diya Kotwani - 482
Rank 3. Falguni Pawar - 481
Rank 4. Muskan Awtani - 480
Rank 5. Gautam Bagri - 479
Rank 5. Anadi Kusmaraya - 479
