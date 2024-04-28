Kerala: No bonus points for Plus One admissions; Education dept finalises grace marks for SSLC; Check

The education department of Kerala has finalized the allocation of grace marks for SSLC and higher secondary examinations based on students' achievements in various national and international competitions. Marks ranging from three to 100 will be awarded accordingly.

Thiruvananthapuram: The education department has concluded the allocation of grace marks for SSLC and higher secondary examinations, based on students' achievements in various national and international competitions. Marks ranging from three to 100 will be awarded accordingly.

Additionally, the ministry has decided to revoke bonus points previously awarded in certain national-level competitions, which were previously factored into plus-one admissions. This decision follows numerous complaints highlighting the potential for merit-based students to be overshadowed by those receiving grace marks during admission.

Students applying based on merit points from the eighth grade must provide certificates confirming their participation in state-level competitions during their ninth and tenth grades. Likewise, those applying with merit points from the ninth grade must submit proof of their involvement in district-level competitions during their tenth grade.

For students who have participated in and won multiple competitions, only the maximum marks scored in a single event will be considered.

Grace Marks:

School Kalolsavam, science fest, science seminars, C.V. Raman essay writing competition, Srinavasa Ramanujan memorial presentation, news reading competition, Bhaskaracharya seminar, talent search (state level)A grade 20, B grade 15, C grade 10. The marks for first, second and third place holders are fixed at 20, 17, and 14, respectively.

Special School Art Festival: 25 (A), 20 (B), and 15 (C)

Junior Red Cross: 10

Student Police Cadet Project-20

State Children's Science Congress -20(A), 15(B), 10(C)

National Children's Science Congress 25

Sports:

International competition: 1st place: 100; 2nd place: 90; 3rd place: 80; participants will get 75

National Competition: First Place: 50; Second Place: 40; Third Place: 30; Participants: 25.

State Level: 1st position: 20, 2nd position: 17, 3rd position: 14

Association Competitions: 7

NCC

NCC (Republic Day Parade and Camps, including All India Thal Sainik Camp): 40

National camps, including pre-RD camps: 30

75 percent parade attendance; services: 20



Latest Videos