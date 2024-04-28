Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: No bonus points for Plus One admissions; Education dept finalises grace marks for SSLC; Check

    The education department of Kerala has finalized the allocation of grace marks for SSLC and higher secondary examinations based on students' achievements in various national and international competitions. Marks ranging from three to 100 will be awarded accordingly.
     

    Kerala: No bonus points for Plus One admissions; Education dept finalises grace marks for SSLC; Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The education department has concluded the allocation of grace marks for SSLC and higher secondary examinations, based on students' achievements in various national and international competitions. Marks ranging from three to 100 will be awarded accordingly. 

    Additionally, the ministry has decided to revoke bonus points previously awarded in certain national-level competitions, which were previously factored into plus-one admissions. This decision follows numerous complaints highlighting the potential for merit-based students to be overshadowed by those receiving grace marks during admission.

    Students applying based on merit points from the eighth grade must provide certificates confirming their participation in state-level competitions during their ninth and tenth grades. Likewise, those applying with merit points from the ninth grade must submit proof of their involvement in district-level competitions during their tenth grade.

    For students who have participated in and won multiple competitions, only the maximum marks scored in a single event will be considered.

    Grace Marks:

    School Kalolsavam, science fest, science seminars, C.V. Raman essay writing competition, Srinavasa Ramanujan memorial presentation, news reading competition, Bhaskaracharya seminar, talent search (state level)A grade 20, B grade 15, C grade 10. The marks for first, second and third place holders are fixed at 20, 17, and 14, respectively.

    Special School Art Festival: 25 (A), 20 (B), and 15 (C)

    Junior Red Cross: 10

    Student Police Cadet Project-20

    State Children's Science Congress -20(A), 15(B), 10(C)

    National Children's Science Congress 25

    Sports:

    International competition: 1st place: 100; 2nd place: 90; 3rd place: 80; participants will get 75

    National Competition: First Place: 50; Second Place: 40; Third Place: 30; Participants: 25.

    State Level: 1st position: 20, 2nd position: 17, 3rd position: 14

    Association Competitions: 7

    NCC

    NCC (Republic Day Parade and Camps, including All India Thal Sainik Camp): 40

    National camps, including pre-RD camps: 30

    75 percent parade attendance; services: 20
     

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024: Check full list of toppers here AJR

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024 OUT! Check full list of toppers here

    MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2024: Check full list of toppers here AJR

    MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2024 DECLARED! Check full list of toppers, pass percentage

    REVEALED UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media AJR

    REVEALED! UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media

    UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! 82.60 per cent pass percentage Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more gcw

    UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks gcw

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk heads to China in a surprise visit after postponing India visit: Report

    Elon Musk heads to China in a surprise visit after postponing India visit: Report

    Bengaluru man files case against Swiggy for failing to deliver 'Death by chocolate' Ice cream, wins Rs 5,000 vkp

    Bengaluru man files case against Swiggy for failing to deliver 'Death by chocolate' Ice cream, wins Rs 5,000

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC's actor wedding plans and financial problems REVEALED RBA

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC's actor wedding plans and financial problems REVEALED

    Lakhimpur Kheri horror: 17-year-old girl raped for 3 days, accused writes name on her face with hot iron rod anr

    Lakhimpur Kheri horror: 17-year-old girl raped for 3 days, accused writes name on her face with hot iron rod

    Is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's base salary only Rs 83? gcw

    Is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's base salary only Rs 83?

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon