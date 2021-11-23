  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu has maximum number of women entrepreneurs, reveals IIT Madras study

    The researchers performed the study — All India report of Sixth Economic Census (2016) — to discover why and how women entrepreneurs enter the business world and continue on their journey.

    According to a survey undertaken by experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of female entrepreneurs of any state in India. The research was carried out in Tamil Nadu between September and December of 2019. The survey also indicated that numerous elements such as talent and experience, networking opportunities, family support, and institutional assistance enabled women entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu to survive and flourish in their businesses.

    Passion, the desire to create something new, an affinity for challenges, the creation of social values, the desire for work-life balance, social support from the spouse and family, and institutional support such as government aid and subsidies were identified as factors that motivate women entrepreneurs to start their businesses. The researchers performed the study — All India report of Sixth Economic Census (2016) — to discover why and how women entrepreneurs enter the business world and continue on their journey.

    Even though income and profit are often minimal, the female entrepreneurs expressed satisfaction and confidence in maintaining the business. The majority of female entrepreneurs reported that owning a firm provided them with a feeling of success, financial stability, job fulfilment, flexible working hours, and the ability to impact the well-being of others.

    Also read | IIT Mandi opens application for startup challenge, From themes to prize money, funding; all about it

    Other notable results include the fact that the success of women-owned enterprises is heavily dependent on the individual's social support and institutional legal assistance and that entrepreneurship improves women's quality of life, mental health, and well-being. Dr Rupashree Baral, Associate Professor Department of Management Studies, and Jasmine Banu, Doctoral Scholar, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, led the session. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed publication Journal of Enterprising Communities: People and Places in the Global Economy as a research study.

