IIT Mandi opens application for startup challenge, From themes to prize money, funding; all about it

Startups, inventors, and aspiring entrepreneurs can compete in this competition for a chance to earn Rs 5 lakh in cash awards and Rs 50 lakhs in investment during the event.

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has issued an open call for applications for the fifth edition of its annual flagship event, the Himalayan Startup Trek. The challenge will take place on the 11th and 12th of December. Students that are interested in competing in the startup pitch competition can apply. There are three topics with a total prize money of Rs 2 lakh: 'The New Age Alliance - Human-Computer Interaction'. The second topic is 'Foothill Innovators Challenge - Build for the Himalayas,' with a prize pool of Rs 1.25 lakh. The third competition is the 'Habitable World Challenge - Environment and Sustainability,' which has a prize fund of Rs 2 lakh.

The application deadline is November 25, according to an official announcement from the IIT. The event aims to bring together players in the Indian startup ecosystem and create a venue for young entrepreneurs to present their ideas for incubation assistance and investor investment. The HP Center sponsors the event for Entrepreneurship Development, which is part of the HP Industries Department.

On the event website, you may fill out an application. Prize money of up to Rs 2 lakhs will be granted to the top three entrepreneurs in each subject area. Aside from that, top entrepreneurs will be given incubation support and financial access for prototype and product development through several investment initiatives sponsored by Catalyst, which would provide up to Rs 50 lakh in funding.

IIT Mandi Catalyst has assisted approximately 160 companies in a variety of industries. To far, Catalyst has held approximately 100 similar programmes. Catalyst has so far disbursed or committed over Rs 6 crore to entrepreneurs for prototyping and commercialisation.