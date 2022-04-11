RPSC Rajasthan Police SI PET result 2021 declared; Know how to check

The RPSC SI PET Result 2021 for the Physical Efficiency Test, which was held from February 12 to 18, 2022, has been released. It has been reported that almost 2900 applicants qualified for this round. Those who have achieved merit will now be entitled to participate in the following level of recruiting, the Interview round.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, Sub Inspector or RPSC SI PET Result 2021 was announced today, on April 11, 2022, on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates may now see their RPSC Sub Inspector results online.

Here's how to check your result?

Visit the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link that says '11/04/2022 - Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks of Qualified Candidates for Interview (After Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021' on the webpage.

Alternatively, you may access the RPSC SI Result 2021 for PET by clicking on the exact link provided here.

The PDF file would be shown on a new page.

Scroll through it to discover your Roll Number in the list of candidates who have been shortlisted.

You may also print a copy if necessary.

Candidates should be aware that the cut off scores for the RPSC SI PET Result 2021 varies for various jobs and categories. To find out what the qualifying marks are, go to the result page and scroll down to see the cut off for the appropriate category. The RPSC SI test is divided into three parts. The first stage consists of an objective type test, which was held on September 6. The written test results were revealed on December 24, 2021. Candidates who passed this step were then called in for a physical fitness test and an interview. The final applicants will be commissioned as sub-inspectors and platoon commanders in the Rajasthan police force.

