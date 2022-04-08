CMAT 2022: Exams to begin from April 9; check how to download admit card, guidelines

Candidates for more details can visit the official page cmat.nta.nic.in.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam will be held Saturday, April 9, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit card was already released for the CMAT 2022 by NTA. Candidates for more details can visit the official page cmat.nta.nic.in.

The CMAT admit card 2022 includes details such as the name of the candidate, mode of the test, reporting time, exams roll number, registration number, candidate's category, candidate's signature, exam day instructions, candidate's photograph and date of the examination.

On March 30, NTA had released the CMAT 2022 examination centres so that student can plan their schedule to reach the centre accordingly. The centre has been allotted to the students based on the centre selected by the candidates while filling out the application form.

How to download CMAT 2022 Admit card:

1) Navigate the official site of the CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the 'Download CMAT 2022 admit card'.

3) On another window, click on the 'Download admit card for CMAT 2022'.

4) Fill in the application number and date of birth.

5) Click on submit.

6) Download the CMAT admit card 2022 and if you want the hard copy, take a printout.

Documents to carry for CMAT 2022 exam:

1) The admit card of the CMAT 2022.

2) A valid photo ID proof including a PAN card, driving license, voter ID passport, Aadhaar card, or ration card.

3) Two Passport size photos.

4) Intimation slip.

5) PWD certificate if applied under the PWD category.

Items that are allowed:

1) Water bottle that has to be transparent.

2) Sanitiser bottle.

3) Ballpen.

4) And a face mask.

Items that are prohibited:

1) No electronic devices, including mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings.

2) Heavy metal objects.

3) Wallet.

4) Handbags.

Guidelines to follow:

1) With the ATMA 2022 admit card, candidates are asked to carry ID proof.

2) Candidate should reach the examination hall before time to avoid any last-minute rush.

3) Candidates are requested to wear masks and use sanitiser.

