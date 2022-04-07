JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2 | Check new dates here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2

    Previously, the JEE Main Session 1 was scheduled on April 21, 24,25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 7, 2022

    The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 has been slated for June for its first session and the second session for July, as per the official of the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

    Previously, the JEE Main Session 1 was scheduled on April 21, 24,25, 29, and May 1 and 4, 2022. Now it will be held from June 20-29. While JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will be held between July 21 and July 30.

    The agency stated that the NTA has settled to reschedule the JEE-Main's first and second sessions dates based on multiple representations received from the candidates. 

    This was recorded as the second time the schedule changed for the first session of the exam. Last month, the NTA had rescheduled its dates, citing it clashes with Class 12th board exams. 

    Meantime, the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application correction facility began on April 6. Candidates who wish to make changes to their details can edit the JEE Main 2022 application form. Candidates can be logged in to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, with their credentials. Till April 8, the application correction facility will be present.

    The Joint Entrance Examination- Main includes two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, i.e., BE and BTech, at NITs, IIITs, other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and acknowledged by participating state governments. It also serves as a qualifying exam for JEE (Advanced), which is held for IIT admissions.

