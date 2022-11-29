Maharashtra Police Bharti 2022: With just 18,331 vacancies, officials receive over 11 lakh applications

Many of the job aspirants tried to register on the website till late at night to fill their forms, he said. Online applications were invited from November 9 and Wednesday is the last day to apply for the jobs, he added.

An official on Tuesday (November 29) said that the Maharashtra Police have received over 11 lakh applications for 18,331 posts of constables, drivers as well as for personnel in the State Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In the wake of such a large number of aspirants trying to log on to the government portal to fill the forms, there were issues like slowing down of the website, but they were rectified, he said.

Also read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Experts question delay in DNA analysis

Many of the job aspirants tried to register on the website till late at night to fill their forms, he said. Online applications were invited from November 9 and Wednesday is the last day to apply for the jobs, he said.

"Till Monday noon, we received 10.74 lakh applications, but now we can say we have already received more than 11 lakh applications," the official said. "November 30 is the last day to apply and it seems we will get more applications," he added.

Also read: 'A common Israeli understands the pain of Kashmiri Hindus': Anupam Kher slams filmmaker Nadav Lapid

Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti 2022: Check vacancy details

Police Constable - 14956 posts

SRPF Police Constable -1204 posts

Driver Police Constable - 2174 posts

The applicants should have passed class 12th from a recognised board. For Maharashtra Police Driver posts, candidates should have a driving license along with experience.

Apart from this, the age limit of candidates should be between 18 and 28 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of, Written test, Physical Endurance Test, Character Certificate Verification and Medical Tests.