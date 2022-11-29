Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Experts question delay in DNA analysis

    According to Police, as many as 12 human body parts were recovered on November 13 and sent to a laboratory, which is yet to extract the DNA and match it with Walker's family members.

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Experts question delay in DNA analysis AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    In a major turn of events in the ongoing Shraddha Walker murder case, there is no conclusive proof that the body parts recovered are that of Shraddha Walker, and a section of experts have raised questions over the delay in DNA profiling.

    On November 12, Aaftab Poonawala was arrested for allegedly killing Walker in May, chopping her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

    Also read: Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab

    According to Police, as many as 12 human body parts were recovered on November 13 and sent to a laboratory, which is yet to extract the DNA and match it with Walker's family members.

    Authorities in the know of things, however, chose to remain tight-lipped on this. "We cannot reveal anything about the body parts found since we have to maintain high secrecy in such cases," Assistant PRO at Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Dr Rajnish Kumar Singh said.

    Top forensic experts said though it is immaterial to know details about the laboratories involved in this case, they highlighted that the delay is inexplicable.

    Also read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Men from Hindu Sena attack van carrying accused Aaftab with swords; 2 detained

    According to them, specialists should not ideally take more than 24 hours to ascertain a person's identity from remains even if they are six months old.

    Gyaneshwar Chaubey, professor of genetics at Banaras Hindu University, is of the view that 24 hours is a good time to extract the DNA from a year-old human remains even if it is in an unpreserved state.

    Also read: Delhi murder: Police discover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop Shraddha's body

    Chaubey was part of the team that solved the 400-year-old murder mystery of Georgia's Queen Ketevan through DNA analysis in 2021.

    He further said that when a case of this magnitude can take so much time, one can imagine the pace of the justice delivery system in relatively less highlighted cases.

    "The delay is unfortunate and I propose to the government that it should have a special task force involving the country's top DNA experts," Chaubey added.

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    A common Israeli understands the pain of Kashmiri Hindus Anupam Kher slams filmmaker Nadav Lapid AJR

    'A common Israeli understands the pain of Kashmiri Hindus': Anupam Kher slams filmmaker Nadav Lapid

    Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar' AJR

    Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab - adt

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files' AJR

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

    His personal opinion... Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who called Kashmir Files 'vulgar' - adt

    'His personal opinion..' Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who slammed Kashmir Files

    Recent Stories

    Apple rejected plans to launch compatible pencil with iPhone 14 Report gcw

    Apple rejected plans to launch iPhone-compatible pencil: Report

    A common Israeli understands the pain of Kashmiri Hindus Anupam Kher slams filmmaker Nadav Lapid AJR

    'A common Israeli understands the pain of Kashmiri Hindus': Anupam Kher slams filmmaker Nadav Lapid

    football Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock-ayh

    Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock

    Nora Fatehi spotted grooving to her song at Qatar World Cup 2022 football stadium sur

    Nora Fatehi spotted grooving to her song at Qatar World Cup 2022 football stadium

    Felt like I was going to die Jennifer Lopez recalls her biggest heartbreak with Ben Affleck gcw

    'Felt like I was going to die': Jennifer Lopez recalls her 'biggest heartbreak' with Ben Affleck

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon