    Indian students who returned from Ukraine to get one more chance to clear MBBS

    Indian medical students who had returned from war-hit Ukraine have been given a one-time option to clear the MBBS final exams without enrolling in any existing medical colleges.

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 7:04 PM IST

    The Centre has notified Supreme Court that students who returned to India from Ukraine will be allowed a single opportunity to complete the MBBS final examinations -- both Part I and Part II exams (both theory and practical), without enrolling in any existing medical institutions. Around 18,000 students had returned back to India from war-hit Ukraine with many searching for methods to complete their medical degree in their own country.

    The National Medical Commission (NMC) has already ruled that students must undergo two years of mandatory rotational internship after passing these two exams, with the first year being free and the second year being compensated, according to the Centre.

    A committee formed by the Centre to address the concerns of these students made the decision. The committee has made it clear that this is a one-time option that will not be used to make similar decisions in the future. The scheme will only apply to current issues.

    The Centre's plan to grant a one-time opportunity to complete the MBBS examinations without enrolling in any current medical institutions is intended to provide these students with a much-needed remedy.

    Earlier, the Supreme Court was informed that it could not accommodate the medical students who have returned from Ukraine due to war there, in Indian medical institutes or universities. The Centre said that it will disrupt the entire medical education system in India. The apex court asked the Centre to provide assistance to these students.

