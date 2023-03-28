Kerala: Outrage over BJP leader K Surendran's misogynistic remarks against CPM women workers, complaint lodged

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran allegedly said that women CPI-M workers have 'become fat like chickens'

Thiruvananthapuram: A complaint has been lodged by Communist Party of India-Marxist member Anvarsha Palode with the Thiruvananthapuram Museum Police against Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala unit president K Surendran for his alleged sexist remark against the women cadre of the Left party. The complaint states that action should be taken against the BJP leader over his statement insulting women.

K Surendran allegedly said that female CPI-M workers have 'become fat like chickens'. Surendran's misogynistic remarks were made at the meeting of the welcome committee of the BJP's Women's Empowerment Conference in Thrissur.

The state BJP chief claimed that women CPI-M cadre have laundered money and become overweight like 'Puthana' (demoness), which is a shame to the women of Kerala. Surendran's statement triggered widespread protests. Leaders of the CPI-M and Congress party lashed out at Surendran.

Also Read: Mystery continues over cycle polo player Nida Fathima's death; Final autopsy report awaited

State Minister Muhammad Riyas said that one's culture could be gauged from the words the individual utters.

KPCC President Sudhakaran said that Surendran's statement is reprehensible and that such an anti-women statement had not been heard in Kerala politics in recent times. Sudhakaran said that Surendran should immediately retract his statement and publicly apologize. Further, he urged the state home department to show the courage to take legal action against Surendran.

Congress leader VT Balram wrote on Facebook that he hopes more women comrades will come forward to file a defamation case against the state BJP chief.

Also Read: Life Mission scam is sponsored terrorism; ex-principal secretary to Kerala CM is mastermind: ED informs High Court

Also Read: Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns; Rescue operation underway