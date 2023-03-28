Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opposition parties likely to bring no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report

    On Tuesday, the Congress announced a month-long protest programme across the nation which will start with a 'Save democracy' peace march in Delhi. In the later stage of the protest, national-level leaders of opposition parties will be invited.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    In a bid to mobilise the opposition parties following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the Congress is planning to hold talks with the opposition parties to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

    It is reportedly said that the proposal was kept in a meeting of the Congress MPs. On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened a meeting of opposition leaders. As many as 19 opposition parties, including Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, despite row over Savarkar remarks, are on board with the Congress.

    The convicted Congress leader has brought the opposition parties together as the non-Congress parties called the conviction 'politically motivated'.

    After the conviction, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha which consolidated the opposition unit, though the Congress maintained that no talks of fighting the 2024 Lok sabha election took place as 'saving democracy' is the primary objective.

    On Tuesday, the Congress announced a month-long protest programme across the nation which will start with a 'Save democracy' peace march in Delhi. In the later stage of the protest, national-level leaders of opposition parties will be invited.

    On Monday, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) participated in a protest of the Congress and also attended the strategy meeting convened by Mallikarjun Kharge. The unity comes on the issue of Rahul Gandhi, whose conviction and suspension have been criticised by the party.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
