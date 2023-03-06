IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes

UCEED, CEED 2024: The syllabus for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design and Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 exams has been changed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The revised syllabus for UCEED and CEED 2024 is now available on the official websites, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The syllabus for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2024 exams has been revised by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay or IIT Bombay. The revised syllabi for UCEED and CEED 2024 are now available on the official websites, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The question papers for UCEED and CEED 2023 will be designed to assess candidates' open, creative, and inquisitive dispositions, ability to think critically, comprehension and communication skills, and breadth of worldview, an IIT Bombay statement. The exam will be divided into two parts.

The CEED question paper will have to ask questions about visualisation and spatial reasoning, the use of practical and scientific knowledge, observation and design sensitivity, the ability to detect hidden properties in everyday life and think critically about them, the environment and society, analytical and logical reasoning, language, creativity, art and design knowledge and awareness about art, artefact, product, artists, designers, art and design history, and so on.

Part 2 of the CEED 2024 paper will include questions about drawing ability, creativity, communication, and problem identification.

Part A of the UCEED 2023 syllabus includes questions on visualisation and spatial reasoning, practical and scientific knowledge, observation and design sensitivity, environment and society, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity. Part B will include questions about drawing and design ability.

In its revised UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus, IIT Bombay said, "The topics above are exhaustive and indicative of the nature of the questions."

Also Read: Special investigation team to investigate alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student

Also Read: IIT Bombay student suicide: CJI ponders over where India's educational institutions are going wrong

Also Read: IIT Bombay forms panel to conduct parallel investigation into student death