ICAI CA Final May results 2022 likely to be announced on July 15; Details here

    "The results of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams held in May 2022 are expected to be released on Friday, July 15th (evening)/Saturday, July 16th. The results are available on the website https://icai.nic.in," the ICAI sent a tweet.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 9:40 AM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final Result for May 2022 examinations on July 15. The CA Final result 2022 will be announced either on Friday, July 15 evening or on Saturday, July 16. The ICAI CA May 2022 result will be published on the official websites icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org after it is released.

    To view the ICAI CA Final test result, applicants must log in with their registration number or pin number and roll number. The ICAI CA final examinations for the May session were held this year from May 14 to May 30.

    Also Read | NEET 2022: Women candidates to get special discounts from Oyo

    "It should be reminded that in order to access the results at the above-mentioned website, the candidate must provide his/her registration number or PIN number, as well as his/her roll number," it said.

    Here's how to check results

    • icai.nic.in is the official website.
    • Click the "ICAI CA May 2022 result" link on the site.
    • Enter all of the essential information and press the submit button.
    • The screen will display your ICAI CA Final result.
    • Take a printout of it for future reference

    Also Read | SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees, process here

    CA Final examinations were held at various test centres around the country from May 14 to 29, 2022. Candidates can visit the ICAI's official website for further information.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 9:40 AM IST
