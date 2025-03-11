Holi 2025 train ticket booking: Smart tricks to get confirmed seat on IRCTC

We urgently book a train ticket to go home. Sometimes the ticket never gets confirmed. Booking in Tatkal is also no use. Students and employees must have faced this problem many times. In such times, you should follow some tips. Then you can easily confirm your ticket.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Train Ticket

Many people want to go to their hometowns and visit tourist places to celebrate the festival of colors. Indian Railways is running many special trains for Holi (Holi 2025). Even then, Holi is very crowded. The passenger traffic has increased a lot. There is a tough competition for a confirmed ticket. Tatkal ticket booking to go home for Holi is also not easy. As soon as you open the IRCTC app, the booking is full, and you can't get a ticket. You can easily book a Tatkal ticket if you use some tricks.

article_image2

Trick Number 1 to Book a Tatkal Train Ticket for Holi

To book a Tatkal ticket on the train, first download the IRCTC app and log in. Save your travel details like name, age, berth, and coach preference in advance. The process will be faster when booking a ticket, and time will also be saved.


article_image3

Trick Number 2

If you are going home with your family or friends for Holi, prepare a list of all passengers before booking a train Tatkal ticket. Write their names, ages, and coach-berth details. Create this list in the 'My Profile' section of your IRCTC account.

article_image4

Trick Number 3

Use UPI or IRCTC e-Wallet for train Tatkal booking payment mode. Because it makes payments faster than internet banking. Add money to your IRCTC e-Wallet with net banking or debit card before booking a ticket. This saves time during ticket booking, and you can book your ticket quickly. This process makes Tatkal booking easy, and the chances of getting a ticket also increase.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Government extends free import policy: Yellow Peas for 3 months, Urad for 1 year AJR

Government extends free import policy: Yellow Peas for 3 months, Urad for 1 year

Stock market update: Sensex crashes 417 points, Nifty slips 130 as US Market sell-off triggers global jitters AJR

Stock market update: Sensex crashes 417 points, Nifty slips 130 as US Market sell-off triggers global jitters

Explainerd Trade tensions, shutdown fears rattle US markets; what's next for investors? AJR

Explained: Trade tensions, shutdown fears rattle US markets; what's next for investors?

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years snt

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years?

Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124% AJR

Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124%

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on ATG

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on

Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Seduce Your Husband sri

Impress Your Partner: Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Ignite Romance

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes vkp

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes

Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Elegant Office Sarees Top Picks Inspired by Ashika Ranganath sri

Office-Ready: 8 Ashika Ranganath Saree Designs for Women

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon