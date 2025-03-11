Holi 2025 train ticket booking: Smart tricks to get confirmed seat on IRCTC

Read Full Gallery

We urgently book a train ticket to go home. Sometimes the ticket never gets confirmed. Booking in Tatkal is also no use. Students and employees must have faced this problem many times. In such times, you should follow some tips. Then you can easily confirm your ticket.

Many people want to go to their hometowns and visit tourist places to celebrate the festival of colors. Indian Railways is running many special trains for Holi (Holi 2025). Even then, Holi is very crowded. The passenger traffic has increased a lot. There is a tough competition for a confirmed ticket. Tatkal ticket booking to go home for Holi is also not easy. As soon as you open the IRCTC app, the booking is full, and you can't get a ticket. You can easily book a Tatkal ticket if you use some tricks.

Trick Number 1 to Book a Tatkal Train Ticket for Holi

To book a Tatkal ticket on the train, first download the IRCTC app and log in. Save your travel details like name, age, berth, and coach preference in advance. The process will be faster when booking a ticket, and time will also be saved.

Trick Number 2

If you are going home with your family or friends for Holi, prepare a list of all passengers before booking a train Tatkal ticket. Write their names, ages, and coach-berth details. Create this list in the 'My Profile' section of your IRCTC account.

Trick Number 3

Use UPI or IRCTC e-Wallet for train Tatkal booking payment mode. Because it makes payments faster than internet banking. Add money to your IRCTC e-Wallet with net banking or debit card before booking a ticket. This saves time during ticket booking, and you can book your ticket quickly. This process makes Tatkal booking easy, and the chances of getting a ticket also increase.

