THESE vegetables should never be eaten raw; Know health risks, and safe alternatives

While raw vegetables are generally good for your health, you should avoid eating some raw. Let's see what those are

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Vegetables That Should Never Be Eaten Raw : Vegetables are very beneficial for health. We cook and eat some vegetables. We eat some raw in the form of salad. But many say that it is better to cook and eat vegetables than to eat them raw. Raw vegetables are said to be very helpful for weight loss and staying healthy. In such a situation, some vegetables should be avoided from being eaten raw. It will have a negative impact on your health instead of a benefit. Let's find out what those vegetables are in this post

article_image2

Cruciferous vegetables

These are vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. Many people eat these raw. But these vegetables should never be eaten raw. These vegetables should be steamed before eating. Only then will they be easy to digest. Also, the nutrition will be fully available. 


article_image3

Spinach

Most people love to eat it a lot in winter. Because it is not only tasty but also very beneficial for health. However, many people make it a habit to eat it raw. Eating it like that will do more harm than good to your health. Especially spinach should never be eaten raw as juice or salad. Because spinach contains a lot of oxalate, it can cause kidney stones and prevent calcium absorption

article_image4

Eggplant

Eggplant is one of the vegetables that is definitely in everyone's kitchen. It is used to make a lot of dishes like sambar, tamarind curry, poriyal, kootu. But you should never eat it raw. It is harmful to health. Because eggplant contains an alkaloid compound called solanine, it is very harmful to health. This causes gastrointestinal problems

article_image5

Mushroom

Mushroom is very much liked by both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food lovers. Mushroom is prepared in different ways. But some people like to eat it raw. It is wrong to eat like that. Mushrooms should never be eaten uncooked. Because it contains a lot of potassium and some bacteria, eating it raw can be very harmful to health. Therefore, mushrooms should always be washed well and cooked before eating

