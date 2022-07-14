SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees, process her

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions. Eligible candidates should apply online at SEBI's official website, sebi.gov.in.

    The deadline for applications is July 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill 24 positions in the stream of information technology.

    About educational qualifications
    A Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline or a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/information technology from a recognised University/Institute is required for the position.

    About application fee
    Candidates from the unreserved/OBC/EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while candidates from the SC/ ST/ PwBD categories must only pay an intimation fee of Rs 100.

    About age limit
    An eligible candidate must be under 30 on June 30, 2022. The upper age limit has been relaxed for candidates from the reserved categories.

    About selection process
    Candidates will have to go through three stages. Phase I will be an online screening examination consisting of two papers lasting 60 minutes each. Phase II will be an online examination with two 100-point papers, and Phase III will be an interview. Only those who have been shortlisted will be contacted for an interview.

    Know important dates
    1) July 14, 2022 - Opening date of application
    2) July 31, 2022 - Closing date of application
    3) August 27, 2022 - Phase I online exam and Paper 1 of Phase II exam
    4) September 24, 2022 - Paper 2 of Phase II exam
    5) Dates will be informed - Phase III interview

    Know how to apply 
    1) Go to the official website sebi.gov.in
    2) Go to 'Careers'
    3) Click on 'SEBI Recruitment Exercise-Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022-Information Technology Stream-Online Application Link'
    4) Register yourself and then log in with the credentials 
    5) Complete the application form by attaching the required documents and make the payment
    6) Submit and save the application
     

