    Arvind Kejriwal says, 'World should consider Delhi as an educational hub'

    The chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the transformation of Delhi's education system would not be possible without the efforts of teachers, students, and parents. Additionally, Kejriwal said that people worldwide should consider Delhi as the 'hub of education.'

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    Delhi has a uniform education system in private and public schools, with equal student facilities, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, March 3. Additionally, Kejriwal said that people worldwide should consider Delhi as the 'hub of education.'

    The chief minister spoke at the 'Excellence in Education' award ceremony, where several students were recognised in various categories.

    He highlighted, "The education system is uniform in both private and public schools in Delhi. In our educational system, there is no inequality. We will also gradually repair MCD schools, and our councillors will work hard to improve them. Our goal is for people from all over the world to regard Delhi as the educational capital of the world."

    When presenting the awards, Kejriwal said that the transformation of Delhi's education system would not be possible without the efforts of teachers, students, and parents.

    When we first started holding parent-teacher conferences in government schools, parents of low-income students appreciated how we welcomed them inside and treated them respectfully. He said that the education system in Delhi was only possible with the efforts of teachers, students, and parents.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
