Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We share your vision...' says Apple CEO Tim Cook after meeting PM Narendra Modi

    "Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," Prime Minister Modi also tweeted on meeting Apple CEO.

    We share your vision says Apple CEO Tim Cook after meeting PM Narendra Modi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 9:58 PM IST

    Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, whose company has grand plans to invest more in the world's second-largest smartphone market, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday. Cook had met Modi on his previous visit in 2016 as well.

    "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," he tweeted with a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.

    Cook had last visited India in 2016 when the tech giant was just beginning to scale up operations in the country. Apple, which launched its online store in India in 2020, has long wanted physical retail stores in the country. Its original plans for 2021 were derailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    "An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," Prime Minister also tweeted on meeting Apple CEO.

    Apple's new stores in Mumbai and Delhi come at a time when the company is trying to deepen its retail push in India. The company reached a new record of nearly $6 billion in sales for the year ended March 31. India is also home to factories that produce 5 per cent of total iPhones as Apple diversifies its supply chains away from China.

    Apple is wooing the Indian market with a promise to double the employment base in the country through its vendors to around 2 lakh gradually. For this, Cook sought government support to widen its components supplier base in India, a government source said. 

    The source said that Cook has long-term policy stability to foster investments in the country. "He has also asked for support to skill Indian manpower to suit the company's requirement," the source said.

    The government has offered Apple to define the skill set and it will support them in facilitating it as it is doing for creating skills at Gatishakti Vishwavidyalaya in collaboration with Boeing and Siemens.

    Apple commands a small base of just 4 per cent of India's nearly 700 million smartphone users, which is currently dominated by cheaper local brands, as well as Chinese and South Korean manufacturers. In contrast, Apple did USD 74 billion in sales in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in fiscal 2022. That's about 18 per cent of its total revenue during the period.

    Besides the market, Apple is also eyeing India as its manufacturing base as it diversifies away from China, with whom the US has had trade tensions. Its primary manufacturing partner, Foxconn, which oversees a large portion of the assembly of new iPhones in China, is building a $700 million plant for iPhone parts in Bengaluru. 

    With agency inputs

    Also Read: Tim Cook meets Rajeev Chandrasekhar, shares Apple's vision for India's digital journey

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 9:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After slashing salaries Wipro asks freshers to clear a new test or get terminated Report gcw

    After slashing salaries, Wipro asks freshers to clear a new test or get terminated: Report

    Tim Cook meets Rajeev Chandrasekhar, shares Apple's vision for India's digital journey

    Tim Cook meets Rajeev Chandrasekhar, shares Apple's vision for India's digital journey

    Why India Inc still relies heavily on Chinese imports

    Why India Inc still relies heavily on Chinese imports

    Energy creativity in Mumbai is incredible Tim Cook after opening first Apple store in India gcw

    'Energy, creativity in Mumbai is incredible...' Tim Cook after opening first Apple store in India

    Watch CEO Tim Cook opens the gates of India first Apple store in Mumbai welcomes customers gcw

    Watch: CEO Tim Cook opens the gates of India's first Apple store in Mumbai; welcomes customers

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014 AJR

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014

    What an incredible reception Delhi thank you CEO Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch gcw

    'What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you!': Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch

    Nysa Devgan-Now Vs Then: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter's transformation pictures will leave you SHOCKED ADC

    Nysa Devgan-Now Vs Then: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter's transformation pictures will leave you SHOCKED

    IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan Royals success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Lucknow captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan success

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC anr

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon